Valorant update 3.02 patch notes: KAY/O, Raze, Sage bug fixes, improved UI

Valorant Patch 3.02 has arrived, and while it might not be the biggest update we’ve ever seen, it contains some invaluable bug fixes to Agents like KAY/O, Raze and Sage.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 has shaken the entire game to its core. With Patch 3.0 unleashing chaos onto Future Earth, the following updates have been a little less significant to let us all recover a bit.

In a similar vein to Patch 3.01, this update sees relatively minor fixes to the in-game UI, as well as the squashing of some irritating bugs.

KAY/O, Sage, and Raze have seen some minor fixes, and social features such as voice chat have seen some amendments too.

Valorant patch 3.02 notes

The full Valorant update 3.02 patch notes can be found below:

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Changes made to how clipping is calculated, which should result in less clipping overall

in your gameplay

SOCIAL UPDATES

Added a space between the Match Rank and Leaderboard Ranking for Immortal+

rankings in the Hover Card UI

BUG FIXES

Agents

Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create a

sliver peek “Sliver peek” refers to a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and

creating an advantageous line of sight.

sliver peek Fixed KAY/O’s textures applying themselves to weapons when he is re-stabilized during NULL/cmd(X)

Removed the ability to place Raze’s Boombot through some walls

Social