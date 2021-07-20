Valorant update 3.02 patch notes: KAY/O, Raze, Sage bug fixes, improved UI

Valorant Patch 3.02 has arrived, and while it might not be the biggest update we’ve ever seen, it contains some invaluable bug fixes to Agents like KAY/O, Raze and Sage.
Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 has shaken the entire game to its core. With Patch 3.0 unleashing chaos onto Future Earth, the following updates have been a little less significant to let us all recover a bit.
In a similar vein to Patch 3.01, this update sees relatively minor fixes to the in-game UI, as well as the squashing of some irritating bugs.
KAY/O, Sage, and Raze have seen some minor fixes, and social features such as voice chat have seen some amendments too.
Valorant patch 3.02 notes
The full Valorant update 3.02 patch notes can be found below:
GAME SYSTEM UPDATES
- Changes made to how clipping is calculated, which should result in less clipping overall
in your gameplay
SOCIAL UPDATES
- Added a space between the Match Rank and Leaderboard Ranking for Immortal+
rankings in the Hover Card UI
BUG FIXES
Agents
- Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create a
sliver peek
- “Sliver peek” refers to a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and
creating an advantageous line of sight.
- Fixed KAY/O’s textures applying themselves to weapons when he is re-stabilized during NULL/cmd(X)
- Removed the ability to place Raze’s Boombot through some walls
Social
- Fixed a bug where the Team-voice volume sliders would always reset to 50
- Fixed a bug where the scrollbar in the Social Panel would sometimes display incorrectly
- Fixed the pixelated border surrounding the Unranked icon in the Hover Card UI
- Fixed an issue where the blurred background would sometimes make friend notes illegible in the Hover Card UI
- Fixed a bug where the VCT Masters Reykjavik Winner Title would get overlapped by the Player Card in the Hover Card UI