Valorant update 3.01 patch notes: Sova & Skye fixes, account leveling fix

Riot has released a Valorant patch 3.01 that contains various bug fixes for a variety of agents, and we’ve got the full patch notes right here for your convenience.

Valorant patch 3.01 went live on July 7, and while it might not come with all the bells and whistles that larger patches do, it still contains some valuable Agent and quality of life updates for players.

Sage, Skye, KAY/O, and Sova are all in line for bug fixes that might not seem like much at first glance, but should help out players who use any of them frequently.

In addition to those updates, do you remember how players discovered you can change text color in Valorant? Well Riot apparently took notice as well.

They haven’t completely taken away the ability to customize your chat colors, but players will no longer be able to type in the same shade that system messages are sent in.

It’s not hard to see why Riot would want to take away the ability for players to imitate system messages, but it’s nice they left the other colors around for us to play with.

Valorant patch 3.01 notes

The full Valorant update 3.01 patch notes can be found below: