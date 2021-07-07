Valorant update 3.01 patch notes: Sova & Skye fixes, account leveling fix

Riot has released a Valorant patch 3.01 that contains various bug fixes for a variety of agents, and we’ve got the full patch notes right here for your convenience.
Valorant patch 3.01 went live on July 7, and while it might not come with all the bells and whistles that larger patches do, it still contains some valuable Agent and quality of life updates for players.
Sage, Skye, KAY/O, and Sova are all in line for bug fixes that might not seem like much at first glance, but should help out players who use any of them frequently.
In addition to those updates, do you remember how players discovered you can change text color in Valorant? Well Riot apparently took notice as well.
Advertisement
They haven’t completely taken away the ability to customize your chat colors, but players will no longer be able to type in the same shade that system messages are sent in.
It’s not hard to see why Riot would want to take away the ability for players to imitate system messages, but it’s nice they left the other colors around for us to play with.
Valorant patch 3.01 notes
The full Valorant update 3.01 patch notes can be found below:
BUG FIXES
Agents
- Sage’s can no longer place Barrier Orb on some projectiles while they’re in the air
- Fixed bug where Skye was able to activate the flash of Guiding Light while suppressed
- Fixed the ability to heal KAY/O while downed in NULL/CMD
- Fixed Sova’s Recon Bolt projectile from looking deployed for enemies when flying through the air
Social
- Fixed a bug where you were able to abuse text chat colors to impersonate system messages
- Fixed a bug where the invite button UI overlapped with Defender Coach UI in Custom Games
- Fixed bug where names were appearing as question marks if you had the “Use Generic Names for Players Outside my Party” setting turned on
Progression
- Fixed alignment issues in Observer view
- Fixed Account Leveling issue where some of you got a lower level than intended
- If impacted, you will receive your correct Account Level and will keep the AP gained while playing at the incorrect level.
- Fixed visual issues affecting Account Leveling at the End of Game screen