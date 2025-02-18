Valorant update 10.03 patch notes: Agent slows change, mini-map update, more

Valorant has got a brand-new update rolling out in the form of patch 10.03, with some changes coming to slowing abilities and a few bug fixes. Here’s what you need to know.

The last few updates for Valorant have really shaken things up on Future Earth. Tejo was released at the start of the new year and has quickly settled as one of the go-to Agents for players.

On top of that, there are also new Regen Shields and rank protections so that you’re protected in certain ranked levels against having a bad start to the day. Oh, you’re also protected from cheaters too, seeing as they’re on the rise.

All these updates have meant a host of new patches from Riot, and that’ll include another in the form of 10.03, which is rolling out on February 19.

Slow changes in Valorant Patch 10.03

The standout change in this patch is the tweak to some slowing abilities, bringing things in line with the changes made in patches 9.10 and 9.11.

“All slows consistently slow dashes across the whole agent ecosystem now to match behavior we made in patches 9.10 and 9.11 for Vyse and Concuss effects,” Riot says.

“This means it now affects Chamber, Skye, and Harbor’s slows.”

Riot Games Vyse is undergoing some changes.

Additionally, there is a change to the minimap “for increased gameplay clarity & fidelity,” and there are a host of bug fixes for the buy menus, agent abilities, and even weird-looking cameras.

You can find the full set of patch notes below.

Valorant 10.03 patch notes

ALL PLATFORMS

AGENT UPDATES

All slows consistently slow dashes across the whole agent ecosystem now to match behavior we made in patches 9.10 and 9.11 for Vyse and Concuss effects. This means it now affects Chamber, Skye, and Harbor’s slows.



GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

Minimap visual language has been updated for increased gameplay clarity & fidelity. Here’s an example using Icebox:



BUG FIXES

General Fixed issues where explosive damaging utility could kill Sentinel trap abilities like Vyse’s Arc Rose from vastly outside its intended radius. NOTE: New explosive damage functionality was toggled off for 10.01/10.02 while this was being investigated and fixed. We’ll be monitoring these changes to ensure there are no other issues requiring a toggle.

Gameplay Systems Fixed an issue where you could not move/use the buy menu while the remake vote screen is displayed. This new voting widget also color corrects the confirmation button to be green and the decline button to be red.



KNOWN ISSUES

General There is a bug where the first person camera angle may be slightly offset from the expected player point of view while spectating another player



CONSOLE ONLY

SOCIAL UPDATES

You can now add and edit friend notes for your Riot friends.

We’ve added a way to search your friends list. You can use the friends list search field to filter your friends list by player name or tag.

When you have more than four party invites, the friends list will now hide them so you can still see your friends. You can click ‘Show More’ to display any hidden invites.

BUG FIXES

Competitive Fixed an issue where Remake-ended matches in Competitive queue would display incorrect end-of-game screens after the game. Fixed an issue where navigating players on the Leaderboard would sometimes highlight multiple players.



PC ONLY

BUG FIXES