Valorant update 10.02 patch notes: Crucial fixes to shield and agents

Valorant is rolling out a small but important update with patch 10.02, which includes a handful of bug fixes, affecting some agents and shield regen. Check out the complete patch notes below.

The update comes at a crucial time too, given the Valorant esports season is about to commence for 2025, with VCT Masters Bangkok right around the corner.

This update doesn’t contain anything majorly exciting in terms of content, but there’s no time like the present to fix some of these frustrating bugs.

That includes a fix for the brand-new Regen Shields leaving players with a sliver of health when, in fact, they should have been eliminated. Thankfully, that has been addressed.

Check out the full patch notes below, via Riot Games.

Valorant 10.02 patch notes

All Platforms

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where certain types of damage could leave players with Regen Shields at 1 HP when the damage should have been lethal. This also fixed issues where Clove could tank lethal damage specifically when Regen Shield and Pick Me Up were active at the same time.



Agents

Vyse Fixed an issue where Arc Rose and Razorvine were visible when placed on specific water surfaces.

Tejo Fixed an issue where players could rarely survive running straight through the full duration of Armageddon.

Killjoy Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s recall minimap indicator could get stuck in a state where it was invisible. Alarmbot logic has been updated to be more intelligent. In niche circumstances, the Alarmbot will now path towards players if they are on ledges and explode on them if they would be hit by the size of the explosion rather than trying to run extremely long paths around the map.



Riot Games Vyse, Tejo and Killjoy have got fixes in this update.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where Observers were seeing inconsistent player team outline colors.

PC Only

Bug Fixes