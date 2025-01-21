Valorant update 10.01 patch notes: Rank Shields, Tejo fixes, more

Valorant update 10.01 is coming, bringing some big fixes to Tejo just weeks after he went live in-game. Here’s everything you need to know about the new patch notes.

It’s been a big few weeks in the world of Valorant. Agent 27 was revealed on January 6 as Tejo, the Colombian initiator who can flush enemies out of their holes with his sneaky drone and not-so-sneaky Armageddon rocket.

Tejo, who has been live in Valorant since January 8, hasn’t been the only big shake-up on Future Earth either. There are new Flex cosmetics, Ascent and Icebox are back in the competitive map pool, and further anti-cheat changes are coming.

Article continues after ad

However, Tejo’s arrival hasn’t been all smooth sailing. The initiator has got a few kinks to work out, but that’s where the 10.01 patch comes in.

That’s right, barely two weeks after his release, Riot are already dishing out big bug fixes for Tejo and bringing Rank Shields into competitive.

Article continues after ad

The Rank Shields will protect your standing and RR in ranks under Radiant. If you lose a game at 0 RR, one shield is consumed, leaving you with one shield remaining. Another loss at 0 RR with eat up the second shield, demoting you to a lower rank.

Article continues after ad

These shields will only protect you if you’re in the first tier of your rank. So, Gold 1 would have them before being demoted to Silver 3. Though, if you’re in Gold 2, you wouldn’t have them.

Riot Games Ranked Shields will protect you in Valorant.

Tejo bug fixes

As noted, the other big point of this patch are the adjustments and fixes for Tejo.

This includes a problem with the Guided Salvo getting stuck on Sage’s Barrier Orb and also showing an incorrect damage zone after their explosions. There is a fix for the Artillery Missile appearing as stuck if it hit outside the map.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games

You can check out the full patch notes from Riot Games for Valorant’s 10.01 update below.

Article continues after ad

Valorant 10.01 patch notes

​​ALL PLATFORMS

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Rank Shields have been added to Competitive Mode! You are granted two Rank Shields while in Tier 1 (e.g. Silver 1, Gold 1, Platinum 1) of all Ranks except Radiant. When you lose a game at 0 RR, one shield is consumed, leaving you with one shield remaining. Losing again at 0 RR consumes the second shield, leaving you with zero shields remaining. If you lose three games while at 0 RR, you demote to the lower rank (e.g. Gold 1 to Silver 3). You do not have shields in the other tiers of a Rank (e.g. There are no shields when losing at 0 RR in Gold 2). Only when you move into Tier 1 via promotion or demotion , will you replenish two shields for that tier. Winning at 0 RR and going back to 10 RR will not replenish your shields.

You can see all information about Rank Shields in the Rank Details screen in the client!

BUG FIXES

Agents Tejo Fixed an issue where players who exited then re-entered Tejo’s Armageddon blast zone do not count as Displaced in the Combat Report. Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo projectile would get stuck inside the wall when cast towards a path blocked by Sage’s Barrier Orb. Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Stealth Drone affected by Nearsight could see Enemy Players’ model outline at certain distances. Improved an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo smoke trail VFX could clip through thin walls and structures once cast. Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Stealth Drone is slowed outside the AOE of Sage’s Slow Orb. Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo missile visuals are set to draw as a Cylinder instead of Sphere, showing an incorrect damage zone. Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Artillery Missile loses functionality and appears as stuck if he cast it while being outside of the map. Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo damages players on elevation without showing a warning indicator.

Maps Bind Fixed an issue where invisible collision would sometimes impede agent utility inside one of the teleporter rooms.



PC ONLY

BUG FIXES

Premier Fixed an issue where there were inconsistent font sizes on the Change Zone and the Delete Team pop-up screens in Premier. Fixed an issue where Premier matches in match history did not show a mode tooltip when you hovered over them. Fixed an issue where the ineligibility warning tooltip in the lobby was very hard to trigger.



CONSOLE ONLY

BUG FIXES