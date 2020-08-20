Valorant update 1.06 patch notes: Shotguns nerf and more

Riot Games are rolling out their first Valorant update for Act 2 slightly out of schedule, due to the weeklong break at the developer. Valorant patch 1.06 drops on August 20, with balancing tweaks, bug fixes and more.
Although there was lots of anticipation for the launch of Episode 1: Act 2, which saw the release of the first post-launch Agent, Killjoy, it wasn't without problems too.
In fact, some problems with the Agent led to her being banned totally from one of the biggest professional tournaments so far, the FaZe Clan invitational.
So, this update includes various fixes for the bugs and glitches discovered after the Act 2 update itself, plus some other changes in response to community feedback and the developer's plans.
Although updates are usually released on Tuesdays, a planned break for the developers has changed the schedule for patch 1.06, going live on Thursday, August 20.
Valorant update 1.06 Patch Notes
AGENT UPDATES
- The audio and visuals for blinding effects (Phoenix Curveball and Breach Flashpoint) should better indicate when to turn away, and when it's safe to look again
WEAPON UPDATES
- All shotguns updated to be less accurate when fired while in the air
- Spread penalty when in air increased .5 >>> 1.25
- While shotguns are doing well in situations they are supposed to,, there's been overly frustrating moments where people are accurate with these weapons while in the air. We hope to curb some of those encounters while still making them possible if you catch an opponent at a short distance. We’ll also be investigating more potential changes to shotguns now that we’re rested.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- In Collection menu screens, the “Show Owned Only” toggle now persists between screens and client restarts.
BUG FIXES
- Potential fix for the bug where the player's HUD sometimes disappears.
- Fixed a bug in deathmatch match history & match details where ties between 3 or more players were not displaying as a tie, instead showing the lowest rank as if they were not tied (so a 3 way tie for 2nd would show 4TH PLACE instead of 2ND PLACE (TIED)).
- Fixed a bug that allowed progress towards competitive matchmaking for new players by forfeiting unrated games.
- Forfeited games will not count towards the Competitive requirement for the team who forfeited.
- Fixed a bug where ‘<Missing String Table>’ would appear in the chat log.
- Fixed a bug where strange player names could appear in chat when managing party invites
- Fixed a bug where some players were missing rewards after reaching the end of Agent Contracts or the Act Battlepass. Playing a game should grant the missing rewards, including missing rewards from Act 1.