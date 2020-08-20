Valorant update 1.06 patch notes: Shotguns nerf and more

Riot Games are rolling out their first Valorant update for Act 2 slightly out of schedule, due to the weeklong break at the developer. Valorant patch 1.06 drops on August 20, with balancing tweaks, bug fixes and more.

Although there was lots of anticipation for the launch of Episode 1: Act 2, which saw the release of the first post-launch Agent, Killjoy, it wasn't without problems too.

In fact, some problems with the Agent led to her being banned totally from one of the biggest professional tournaments so far, the FaZe Clan invitational.

So, this update includes various fixes for the bugs and glitches discovered after the Act 2 update itself, plus some other changes in response to community feedback and the developer's plans.

Although updates are usually released on Tuesdays, a planned break for the developers has changed the schedule for patch 1.06, going live on Thursday, August 20.

Valorant update 1.06 Patch Notes

AGENT UPDATES

The audio and visuals for blinding effects (Phoenix Curveball and Breach Flashpoint) should better indicate when to turn away, and when it's safe to look again

WEAPON UPDATES

All shotguns updated to be less accurate when fired while in the air Spread penalty when in air increased .5 >>> 1.25 While shotguns are doing well in situations they are supposed to,, there's been overly frustrating moments where people are accurate with these weapons while in the air. We hope to curb some of those encounters while still making them possible if you catch an opponent at a short distance. We’ll also be investigating more potential changes to shotguns now that we’re rested.

updated to be less accurate when fired while in the air

QUALITY OF LIFE

In Collection menu screens, the “Show Owned Only” toggle now persists between screens and client restarts.

BUG FIXES