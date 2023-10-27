Valorant streamer discovers insane counter to new Agent Iso’s ultimate

A Valorant streamer has discovered an insane counter to Iso’s ultimate which traps you, and all you need to do is play Yoru.

Iso, Valorant’s very new agent, has been long-awaited after months of teasing from the devs. And now that we have a look at his abilities, it’s certainly unique.

From his Aimlabs gridshot-esque Double Tap, to his beefed-up version of a Harbor Cascade with his Contingency. However, what attracted the most conversations was his ult, Kill Contract.

When trapped in his ult, enemies will be forced to duel to the death with ISO in a separate realm, with the remaining player staying alive. But what if you want to not duel to the death with ISO?

Well, now that ISO is now live in the servers, players have been experimenting with his abilities and how they interact with other agents, and Valorant streamer Rem has discovered a way to circumvent his ult.

In a clip, while playing Iso, he found that it was possible to trap a Yoru clone instead of an actual player, leaving Rem to duel to the death a clone, which expired, making Iso’s ult completely useless.

Luckily, the Yoru whom he attempted to trap, who is also a Valorant streamer, was broadcasting his point of view and we can see him deliberately allowing his clone to be trapped.

It seems that whatever body is nearest to Iso in his ult path, even if it is a Yoru clone, will be trapped instead of a real player. Meaning, that a quick-thinking Yoru could possibly make an Iso waste their ult. This interaction also happens with Deadlock’s ult, allowing a clone to get trapped instead of you.

So if you would like to completely counter Iso’s ult, perhaps it’s time to pick up Yoru.