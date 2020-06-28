Valorant stats show the best Agent to use in Unrated & Ranked

In Valorant, there’s a character to suit just about every playstyle, but which Agent is the best to use in both Unrated and Competitive modes?

Finding an Agent that suits your playstyle the most can be a tricky affair in Valorant. With 11 different characters to select from, there’s a whole range of factors to consider.

While as a general rule of thumb, you’ll be inclined to one of four Agent types: Duelist, Initiator, Controller or Sentinel. Within each type, players are more inclined to select certain characters based on which ability set will best support their style of play.

But what if there was more to it? What if the stats told us the secret to soaring to the top of the leaderboard in our Unrated matches, or even the most beneficial Agent to use to get one step closer to that coveted Radiant rank? Blitz.gg might have the answers.

Best Agent to use in Unrated

If we’re strictly looking at which Agent makes the most impact in the server, there’s no doubt that Reyna takes top honors. Boasting the highest K/D/A and Average Score, she is without a doubt the go-to Agent if you’re looking to chalk up a high score and pub stomp.

Although when it comes to winning games, Controllers and Initiators really come into their own. Viper tops the leaderboard with a 51.9% win rate, closely followed by Breach with a 51.1% win rate.

In fact, while Duelists are most definitely the best Agents to go for to rack up a high score, they collectively have the least impact towards winning matches, with an average win rate of 49.7%.

Filtering matches by the Immortal rank paints a very different picture. While Duelists still dominate the stats for Average Score (collectively netting 261 Score per game), Viper no longer takes pole position as the most valuable Agent to get that all-important win.

In fact, Viper is the worst Agent to select (by a considerable margin), as she sits rock bottom of the stats with a mere 36.7% win rate. Breach is the clear winner here, with a huge 62.2% win rate, with the likes of Brimstone, Sage, and Omen all winning the majority of their games.

If you’re looking to be the most lethal in the server on your road to Immortal and beyond, Raze is without a doubt the best Agent to select. But if you’re looking to maximize your chances of winning Breach, Brimstone and Sage form the most stacked core possible.