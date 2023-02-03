Valorant star Patiphan to miss VCT LOCK//IN due to health reasons

Talon Esports have announced that star player Patiphan ‘Patiphan’ Chaiwong will not be part of the team’s contingent for VCT LOCK//IN Brazil due to a wrist problem.

In a message posted to Twitter, Talon explained that the organization, together with Patiphan’s parents and doctors, decided that the player should stay at home and focus on his recovery from a “required surgery on his wrist.”

“Health has and will always remain our number one priority as we want all our players to develop long and successful playing careers,” the Hong Kong-based organization said.

The news comes as a shock to the team’s fans, who were eagerly anticipating Patiphan’s return to Valorant after he played competitive Overwatch in 2022 for the LA Gladiators.

Article continues after ad

This is not the first time that Patiphan has had to deal with wrist problems. In July 2021, he took a break from competitive Valorant because of a wrist injury that ruled him out of the Southeast Challengers leading to VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. He recovered in time for Valorant Champions 2021, where X10 placed 5th-8th.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Last year, after helping the LA Gladiators to victory in the Kickoff Clash and the Midseason Madness, he stepped down from the active lineup due to a wrist problem. In September, the team announced his retirement from the Overwatch League.

Talon Esports to play in Brazil without Patiphan

It’s unclear at this point if Patiphan will recover in time for the VCT Pacific League, which kicks off on March 26. Talon have only five other players registered for the 2023 season.

Article continues after ad

With Patiphan ruled out, Talon will travel to Brazil with the same lineup with which they attended the Gwangju Esports Series in November, where they finished runners-up to DRX.

Talon will take on Brazilian side MIBR on February 15 in their first match of VCT LOCK//IN, a single-elimination tournament with all 30 VCT partners and two Chinese invitees.

Talon Esports’ VCT LOCK//IN lineup: