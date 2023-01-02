Valorant star meL vows to “ditch the ego” and prove herself in 2023

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Melanie ‘meL’ Capone, the former IGL of Cloud9 White, said in a recent episode of The Mauisnake Show that she is looking forward to playing in Ascension with her new team and rebuilding herself from the ground up after a poor showing at the VCT Game Changers Championship.

The former Cloud9 White player was the face of her team, and arguably her region, coming into the Game Changers Championship. After their elimination at the hands of domestic rival Shopify Rebellion GC, meL and the rest of the team were faced with a result that they had yet to see since the team’s inception in 2020, defeat.

Now, released from Cloud9 White on December 20, the players have reportedly moved on to new teams and are looking to start again in the North Americas Challengers league.

meL, in an interview with Alex ‘Mauisnake’ Ellenberg, said that she is looking to change her perspective on competing in 2023.

meL looks forward to 2023 in Valorant

“This next year is going to be like a proving myself again arc and I’m going to ditch the ego honestly at this point, pretend I’m at ground zero and prove myself to everybody,” meL said on The Mauisnake Show.

In the interview, meL talked about her own expectations in 2022 and how the team handled being at the forefront of North American Game Changers and their seemingly unstoppable success as a team and as an individual.

“Last year if you asked me I would have been hoping to be on a coed team that would probably already be in Ascension or in partnership,” meL said when talking about her expectations of 2023 in 2022.

In an interview with Dexerto in 2021, meL said she hopes to play at Valorant Champions in the next three to five years.

The six-time North American Game Changers champion is set to join VersionX for 2023, according to Dot Esports, along with another former Cloud9 White player Alexis “alexis” Guarrasi and three young pros.

“I have a lot of confidence in this new group of players I have been playing with and honestly really looking forward to what we can do in 2023,” meL said.

The former Cloud9 IGL is registered for the first open qualifier for North American Challengers along with her new squad under the name NeverDone. The qualifier is set to take place on January 9 with the top four making it into the tier-two league.