Valorant star Marved vows to come back “better than ever” as he leaves OpTic

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, one of the best controller players in Valorant, has revealed that he is available in free agency after parting ways with OpTic Gaming.

Marved is the only player of OpTic Gaming’s 2022 squad who has not yet landed a new team. Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker signed with Cloud9 after it was revealed that OpTic did not secure a slot in the VCT Americas league, while the rest of the squad, including head coach Chet Singh, moved to NRG.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Marved leaves OpTic after a ten-month stint

In an October 18 live stream, Marved revealed that, despite receiving offers from “many teams”, he had no plans to join a VCT partner anytime soon. The Canadian player explained that he wanted to take a break from competition after a demanding year in which he had to deal with “feelings of burnout”.

Article continues after ad

He stressed, however, that it did not mean he was done competing.

Marved vows to make pro Valorant comeback

On Twitter, Marved has now revealed that he is a free agent, thanking OpTic Gaming for the support they gave him during the ten months he spent with the organization.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He also reiterated his plans to compete again, though he set no timetable for his return.

“I will be back and better than ever,” Marved wrote.

Marved was a key part of the Envy/OpTic squad that picked up one international title (VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík) and managed top-three finishes at two other VCT Masters events and at Valorant Champions 2022. He is ranked fourth for prize money collected in Valorant with over $140,000 in career earnings.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this month, he took part in The Lil Bro Cup, a show match organized by Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren. His team, called Team Subroza, took home the first prize of $7,000 after beating Team BcJ and Team Rossy.