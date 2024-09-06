Valorant star aspas “unsatisfied” on Leviatán and could leave – report

Valorant superstar Erick ‘aspas’ Santos is reportedly “unsatisfied” with Leviatán and open to hitting the free market again ahead of the 2025 season.

The Brazilan Duelist was one of the most sought-after free agents in the 2024 offseason as he earned VCT Americas MVP honors and was a major part of LOUD’s 2022 and 2023 success at major tournaments.

The Valorant Champions 2022 winner chose to sign with Leviatán that offseason, and had a relatively successful 2024 season, attending Masters Shanghai and placing third at Valorant Champions 2024.

However, there are some internal issues between aspas and Leviatán management, according to a report from Brazilian insider Bruno Povoleri.

The player reportedly wants to be more involved in picking the team’s roster for next season and doesn’t feel like he is being asked for his opinion.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games aspas won the VCT MVP for the 2024 season.

The report also says some at Leviatán claim aspas is consulted on “practically every decision, whether in the past or present, and has made every effort to ensure that he is satisfied,” according to a machine translation.

apas reportedly “routinely” gives demands to the organization and is “very difficult to please.”

One specific incident that allegedly impacted the player’s relationship with Leviatán was the team’s removal of Agustin ‘Nozwerr’ Ibarra just before the start of the 2024 season.

Another Brazilian leaker reported at the time that after Nozwerr was removed from the starting lineup, aspas tried to leave the team.

The new report also points to the team’s mid-season coaching switch as another point of contention between the Brazilian sniper and management. Aspas allegedly wanted Leviatán to sign Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner, who coached him on LOUD, but the coach had already signed on with MIBR.

Aspas would need to negotiate his current contract with Leviatán for the player to test the open market and sign with a new squad as his deal is through 2025, or the team would need to trade or sell him to another organization.

According to the report, the chances of aspas remaining on Leviatán for 2025 are low. If aspas is on the move, it would be another major move in the ongoing VCT offseason.