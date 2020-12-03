 Valorant Sensation skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Sensation skin bundle revealed: price, release date

Published: 3/Dec/2020 12:43

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Sensation Bundle
Riot Games

Just in time for the First Strike Global Finals, Riot Games have released the new rainbow-themed Valorant Sensation skins. Here’s everything you need to know, including skin prices and release date. 

Valorant fans have long been awaiting some new skins, especially after the patch 1.11 disaster has left Riot devs a little reluctant to release biweekly patches and updates.

The last notable skin bundle were the Ion skins, a futuristic take on the in-game weapons. This time, however, in the spirit of celebration the new Valorant skins certainly live up to their name: the Sensation Skins.

A very different look from anything we’ve seen before, here’s everything you need to know about the Sensation skin line.

Sensation bundle price

Each gun skin in the Sensation bundle will cost 875 VP.

For those looking to celebrate first strike rainbow style, the Sensation bundle is available for 2930 VP, which puts it in the ‘Select Edition’ Tier.

Here are the weapons with skins in this bundle:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Release date

The Sensation skins will be available to purchase on December 3, so you can jump into Valorant right now and pick them up.

Check out some of the images of the weapons and variants:

Frenzy

Valorant Frenzy Sensation Skin

Judge

Valorant Sensation Judge Skin

Odin

Valorant Odin Sensation Skin

Stinger

Valorant Sensation Stinger

Vandal

Vandal Sensation Valorant

The Sensation bundle joins the massive array of skins now available in Valorant, as Riot are still adding cosmetics at a remarkable rate. You can see every skin bundle in Valorant here.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.