Valorant Sensation skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto

Just in time for the First Strike Global Finals, Riot Games have released the new rainbow-themed Valorant Sensation skins. Here’s everything you need to know, including skin prices and release date.

Valorant fans have long been awaiting some new skins, especially after the patch 1.11 disaster has left Riot devs a little reluctant to release biweekly patches and updates.

The last notable skin bundle were the Ion skins, a futuristic take on the in-game weapons. This time, however, in the spirit of celebration the new Valorant skins certainly live up to their name: the Sensation Skins.

A very different look from anything we’ve seen before, here’s everything you need to know about the Sensation skin line.

Sensation bundle price

Each gun skin in the Sensation bundle will cost 875 VP.

For those looking to celebrate first strike rainbow style, the Sensation bundle is available for 2930 VP, which puts it in the ‘Select Edition’ Tier.

Here are the weapons with skins in this bundle:

Frenzy

Judge

Odin

Stinger

Vandal

Release date

The Sensation skins will be available to purchase on December 3, so you can jump into Valorant right now and pick them up.

Check out some of the images of the weapons and variants:

Frenzy

Judge

Odin

Stinger

Vandal

The Sensation bundle joins the massive array of skins now available in Valorant, as Riot are still adding cosmetics at a remarkable rate. You can see every skin bundle in Valorant here.