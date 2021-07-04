Valorant Ruination skins leaked ahead of Sentinels of Light crossover event

The Ruination is coming to Valorant. A new skin line has been leaked ahead of the Rise of the Sentinels crossover event, bringing the League of Legends universe properly into Valorant for the first time.

Are you ready to fight back the Black Mist? The biggest event in League of Legends history is crossing over into Future Earth as the Sentinels of Light ⁠— and the Ruination ⁠— join Valorant.

The FPS title is getting a skin line based on the major Runeterran lore event, although there could be a lot more on the way too.

It comes after KAY/O was seen wielding a Guardian with a Ruination-style skin in the Episode 3 “It Starts Now” trailer, as well as a finisher which absorbed the soul of Reyna just like Viego does in League of Legends, which led to rumors of the crossover.

The related clip starts at 1:17.

Once it was confirmed later that the Sentinels of Light event would be crossing over into all Riot IP ⁠— League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant ⁠— the hype around what else will be coming in the FPS only escalated.

Weapons in Valorant Ruination skin bundle

So far, we only know the Guardian will be a part of the Ruination skin bundle. However, these skin bundles often come with a selection of rifles, as well as a pistol, a melee, and a choice of SMG and shotgun.

Given the size of the Rise of the Sentinels event, you can expect Riot to go all out for the weapon selection in the Ruination bundle.

When does the Valorant Ruination crossover release?

The Valorant Ruination bundle, and the full Rise of the Sentinels crossover, is expected to go live on July 8, although no date has been confirmed.

Whether it’ll be only the skin bundle or there’ll be an in-game event too remains to be seen. However, if you want a piece of League of Legends in Valorant, the Ruination skin bundle will be a must-grab.