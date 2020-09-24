How to watch Valorant Rise of Valour final: stream, placements, more

Oceania’s second Valorant Ignition Series event, Rise of Valour, is drawing to a close. Exo Clan and Team Launch are set to face off yet again in the final on September 24, with $5,000 USD on the line.

The Valorant Ignition Series is almost wrapped up. Rise of Valour pitted over 400 teams from Oceania against each other to decide who is the best, and in the end, two remain.

Advertisement

Exo Clan and Team Launch, who faced off in the first Oceanic Valorant Ignition Series final at the Order Oceanic Valorant Open, will duke it out once again here. With nearly $5,000 USD on the line for the winner, it’s the biggest Oceanic Valorant event yet.

WHAT A GAME 🚀 Congratulations #TeamLaunch 🚀



The final chapter of #RiseofValour closes tomorrow with the Grand finals starting 6pm AEST → https://t.co/J1hK1C6lgC pic.twitter.com/LBInQAL8Kp — Fortress Melbourne (@FortressMelb) September 23, 2020

While Team Launch has historically had the advantage over Exo Clan, Exo has managed to take down Launch twice in Rise of Valour. Coming into the best-of-five with a one-map advantage, this could be their time to claim glory for themselves in Oceania.

Advertisement

Read more: Valorant Ignition Series hub

We’ve got everything you need to know about the final ⁠— and what happened before it ⁠— right here.

Rise of Valour stream

The Rise of Valour finals between Exo Clan and Team Launch will be streamed on the Fortress Melbourne Twitch account. The game will go live on September 24 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 6pm AEST.

For your convenience, we have embedded the stream below.

Advertisement

Rise of Valour main event results

Stage Game Map 1 Map 2 Map 3 Map 4 Map 5 Lower Bracket Round 1 Mindfreak 0 - 2 Ground Zero 3 - 13 (Haven) 4 - 13 (Ascent) N/A N/A N/A Upper Bracket Final Exo Clan 2 - 1 Team Launch 10 -13 (Split) 13 -6 (Bind) 13 - 8 (Ascent) N/A N/A Lower Bracket Final Team Launch 2 - 0 Ground Zero 13 - 11 (Haven) 13 - 11 (Bind) N/A N/A N/A Grand Final Team Launch vs Exo Clan EXO map adv.

Rise of Valour final placements