How to watch Valorant Rise of Valour final: stream, placements, more

Oceania’s second Valorant Ignition Series event, Rise of Valour, is drawing to a close. Exo Clan and Team Launch are set to face off yet again in the final on September 24, with $5,000 USD on the line.
The Valorant Ignition Series is almost wrapped up. Rise of Valour pitted over 400 teams from Oceania against each other to decide who is the best, and in the end, two remain.
Exo Clan and Team Launch, who faced off in the first Oceanic Valorant Ignition Series final at the Order Oceanic Valorant Open, will duke it out once again here. With nearly $5,000 USD on the line for the winner, it’s the biggest Oceanic Valorant event yet.
While Team Launch has historically had the advantage over Exo Clan, Exo has managed to take down Launch twice in Rise of Valour. Coming into the best-of-five with a one-map advantage, this could be their time to claim glory for themselves in Oceania.
We’ve got everything you need to know about the final — and what happened before it — right here.
Rise of Valour stream
The Rise of Valour finals between Exo Clan and Team Launch will be streamed on the Fortress Melbourne Twitch account. The game will go live on September 24 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 6pm AEST.
Rise of Valour main event results
|Stage
|Game
|Map 1
|Map 2
|Map 3
|Map 4
|Map 5
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|Mindfreak 0 - 2 Ground Zero
|3 - 13 (Haven)
|4 - 13 (Ascent)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Upper Bracket Final
|Exo Clan 2 - 1 Team Launch
|10 -13 (Split)
|13 -6 (Bind)
|13 - 8 (Ascent)
|N/A
|N/A
|Lower Bracket Final
|Team Launch 2 - 0 Ground Zero
|13 - 11 (Haven)
|13 - 11 (Bind)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Grand Final
|Team Launch vs Exo Clan
|EXO map adv.
Rise of Valour final placements
|Placing
|Team
|Prize Money (AUD)
|1st
|TBD
|$6,000
|2nd
|TBD
|$4,000
|3rd
|Ground Zero
|$2,000
|4th
|Mindfreak
|$1,000
|5th
|Notick
|$600
|6th
|RipNTear
|$600
|7-8th
|Magic Five
|$200
|7-8th
|Kanga Esports
|$200
|9-10th
|Dire Wolves
|$200
|9-10th
|Fury
|$200