Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch announced: date, format, more

Published: 25/Jan/2021 15:00 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 15:02

by Lauren Bergin
Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant Competition Riot Games
Riot Games, Red Bull, Dexerto

Red Bull Campus Clutch

In partnership with Red Bull, Riot Games have announced the Red Bull Campus Clutch, a global Valorant competition for university students. With a €20,000 (~$25,000) prize pool as well as a gaming facility up for grabs, it’s going to be insane. 

It’s safe to say that Red Bull have made their way into the Valorant scene with a bang. The energy drink behemoth have forged a new pathway within the FPS by hosting the Red Bull Home Ground tournament.

Home Ground sees all of the conventional Valorant rules thrown out of the window, and it’s certainly generated a lot of hype among European and global fans alike.

Turns out they’re back with another tournament, but this time it’s letting the esports players of tomorrow take to the stage in Red Bull Campus Clutch.

Red Bull Campus Clutch: Details

Phoenix in Valorant Duelists trailer.
Riot Games
Do you fancy a shot at Valorant glory?

Being the first Valorant tournament of its kind, the Red Bull Campus Clutch sees “students from more than 50 countries represent their campus and battle for supremacy in a truly global competition for the new esports phenomenon, VALORANT.”

Whalen Rozelle, Riot Game’s Senior Director of Esports, told Dexerto that “Campus Clutch will unite thousands of students from more than fifty countries and regions within a single global tournament, further ensuring that VALORANT players of all levels have access to top tier organized competition.”

Enthusing that “Red Bull has been an incredible partner of League of Legends esports and we’re thrilled to grow our partnership with them into Valorant,” Whalen and Red Bull are promising an esports competition that will blow our minds.

Red Bull Campus Clutch: Format

Riot Games
Get ready to watch your competitors run!

Players from universities all over the world will duke it out in three stages; the Qualifiers, National Finals and World Final. While the exact details of each stage are currently unknown, the winners of the National Finals will be the teams battling it out for Valorant stardom on the World Final stage, where a host of prizes await the victorious squad.

Of course, there’s the title up for grabs. The victors will be crowned as the inaugural Campus Clutch winners. If that wasn’t enough, though, there’s a €20,000 prize pool, a new gaming facility for the team’s university and exclusive access to the Valorant Champions Tour Masters event all on the line too.

Fancy a shot at the glory? This is how you can sign up to join the fray.

Red Bull Campus Clutch: How do I enter my team?

Valorant Killjoy Cosplay
Riot Games
Make sure your teammates aren’t robots though.

The Qualifiers for the Campus Clutch will run from February until May 23, with each country’s Qualifiers starting at different dates.

All of the information you need to sign up, as well as all of the dates and times you need to know can be found here.

So, do you fancy not only marking your university as Future Earth’s best higher education establishment, but representing your country on the Valorant stage? Grab your best teammates and sign yourselves up: the title awaits!

LPL 2021 Spring Split: 2-0 wins for EDward Gaming and LGD

Published: 25/Jan/2021 13:37 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 13:39

by Bill Cooney
LPL LoL Hub Feature
Riot Games, Dexerto

League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 17 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.

  • EDward Gaming remain dominant with a 2-0 against ThunderTalk Gaming.
  • JD Gaming dominate Rare Atom 2-0.
  • EDward Gaming return to joint first place.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.

Week 4 schedule (January 25 – January 31)

Date Match PST EST GMT
January 25 EDward Gaming 2 – 0 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming 2 – 0 Rare Atom 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 26 Royal Never Give Up vs Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG vs Bilibili Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 27 eStar vs FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus vs Rogue Warriors 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 28 LGD Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
OMG vs Suning 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 29 eStar vs LNG 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE vs Royal Never Give Up 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 30 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus vs FunPlus Phoenix 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 31 Rare Atom vs Rogue Warriors 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports vs JD Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

Week 2 results (January 11 – January 17)

Date  Match PST  EST GMT
January 11 Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
ThunderTalk Gaming 0 – 2 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 12 Oh My God 0 – 2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Rogue Warriors 2 – 1 Top Esports 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 13 Team WE 2 – 1 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG Esports 2 – 0 Invictus Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 14 JD Gaming 2 – 0 Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Royal Never Give Up 2 – 1 Suning 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 15 Rogue Warriors 0 – 2 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports 2 – 0 Rare Atom 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 16 Victory 5 2-1 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-1 FunPlus Phoenix 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 17 LNG Esports 2-1 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE 2-1 Invictus Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

Week 3 results (January 18 – January 24)

Date  Match PST  EST GMT
January 18 Oh My God 1-2 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 1-2 Victory Five 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 19 Rogue Warriros 0-2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 LGD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 20 Invictus Gaming 2-0 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Suning 0-2 Rare Atom 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 21 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-2 Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Oh My God 0-2 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 22 Rare Atom 0-2 BiliBili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 JD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 23 Top Esports 2-0 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Suning 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 24 Rogue Warriors 0-2 Victory Five 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG Esports 0-2 Team WE 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, with Team WE and EDward Gaming yet to drop a series.

Placement Team  Series    Games 
1 EDward Gaming 5-0 10-2
Team WE 5-0 10-2
3 Royal Never Give Up 3-0 6-1
4 FunPlus Phoenix 3-1 7-2
5 Victory Five 3-1 7-4
6 LNG Esports 2-1 4-3
7 Invictus Gaming 2-2 5-4
Top Esports 2-2 5-4
9 Bilibili Gaming 2-2 5-5
eStar Gaming 2-2 5-5
11 JD Gaming 2-2 4-4
12 Suning 1-3 3-6
 13 Rare Atom 1-3 2-6
14 Rogue Warriors 1-4 2-9
15 LGD Gaming 0-3 1-6
16 Oh My God 0-4 2-8
17 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-4 1-8

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming Mark
Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
eStar Gaming zs H4cker irma rat ShiauC
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy XUN Rookie Wink Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Xiye, Yagao LokeN LvMao
LGD Gaming Cult Flora, Kui Uniboy Garvey, Kramer Peace
LNG Esports M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix FoFo iBoy Hang
Rogue Warriors Ziv Haro Forge kelin, Michi QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Shanks Jiumeng Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi bless Captain SamD Teeen
Victory Five LANGX Weiwei Mole y4 ppgod