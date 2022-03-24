Valorant ranked queues shut down as Riot fixes “secret” Raze nerf and spike glitch

Valorant patch 4.05 has just gone live, and with that, there has been a fresh series of bugs popping up. Raze has been the latest Agent to cop what has been described as either a behind-the-scenes quiet nerf, or punishment at the hands of a glitch. Either way, Riot Games has shut down ranked queues until a new fix is patched in.

For Raze mains who’ve been feeling a little off lately, rest assured, your feelings are valid. Players worldwide have been noticing significant issues with re-equipping weaponry after using the Agent’s blast packs and ult.

Within the last few days, players have taken to Reddit and Twitter to express their displeasure. All agreeing they were running into the same basic issues.

“The priority setting doesn’t work after using the blast packs,” one player explained. “And the weapon you pull out has the full animation instead of the shorter one from before. Is anyone else having these issues?”

Theories abounded as to what was wrong, but with so many players vocally complaining, Riot was quick to respond on Valorant’s official Twitter page.

Initially, the company announced there was only going to be a brief turnaround for a hotfix.

“Thanks to your reports, we caught the bugs mentioned below and are on our way to a fix—expected within the next 1–2 hours.”

Unfortunately, this turned out to be nothing but wishful thinking. Within an hour, there was a secondary announcement that the bugs, and not so “secret nerf” were proving to be particularly troublesome for the beleaguered dev team.

These bugs turned out to be trickier than we thought, so we're making the call to disable Competitive queues for now until we can get a fix in, hopefully by tomorrow. 🤞 https://t.co/Cpcv4ES1f3 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 24, 2022

As well as Raze popping up with the inconvenient equipping issues, there was another bug being reported by players after the patch. Here, the spike defuse sound was not properly registering, and not being heard by players across the map.

This seemed to be an issue unrestricted to any specific map, but instead was a problem felt by players across the full range of maps. Entirely at random.

As soon as Riot Games updates us with the status of the fix ,we will let you know to get back into the ranked grind.