Valorant

Valorant’s ranked system: A beginner’s guide to ranking up

Published: 27/Jan/2021 2:24

by Alan Bernal
Making the climb in Valorant’s ranked ladder can be daunting, so it’s best to get an insight into how the system works to get the most out of it. Here we cover everything from how to get placed to the Rank Rating points distribution that’ll eventually get you to Radiant.

Riot Games have been refining their ranked system since Valorant’s launch, and the developers are constantly looking for feedback from the community to grow it even still.

While there’s still some snags with the system that need to be worked out, the state of ranked is much more manageable with players having the ability to see exactly where they stand during the climb.

The same can be said for the gruelling process of leveling up the battle pass as you’re making headway through the ranks, so here’s the complete breakdown.

How to get ranked in Valorant

valorant competitive rank tiers levels
Riot Games
Valorant’s complete rank tier from Iron 1 to Radiant.

Starting out Valorant, you can’t exactly start ranking right away. You first need to complete your placement games. You need to play 20 Unrated games first on your account, and then 5 ranked placements to find your starting rank.

After winning your placement games, you’ll be put anywhere from Iron 1 to Platinum 3. How you get there will largely be influenced on how your placement matches went, and where your matchmaking rank (MMR) stands.

To give yourself a chance at placing in higher ranks, you need to know what Riot is looking for when they determine who’s being an effective player or not.

How to rank up in Valorant

valorant gold rank compeitive
Riot Games
Climbing in Valorant takes increment improvements for large returns.

Valorant is a team-based tactical shooter, therefore, doing your best to contribute to the group’s goal of winning the game is paramount.

Winning your games is the main factor to rank up. Riot’s rank system also takes into account good individual performances that aren’t always tied to your K/D, regardless of the match’s outcome.

Your Rank Rating (RR) goes up on a win, and it goes down on a loss. However, it’s the points distribution that will differ game-to-game which really show you if you’re actually climbing.

  • On a win, you will gain between 10 and 50 RR
    • Min 5 RR gain for Diamond+
  • On a loss you will lose between 0 and 30 RR
    • Max drop of 50 RR on a loss for Diamond+
  • On a draw you will gain a max of 20 RR (performance-based)
    • Only for Iron through Diamond, where Riot take individual performance into account.
  • Demotion protection: You must lose at 0 RR to demote
    • If you demote, you will not go below 80 RR at that rank
  • Promotion boost where you start at minimum 10 RR on a win
  • Every rank up takes 100 RR.

How many games to up rank in Valorant

valorant rank up points rank rating Losing RR isn’t fun, but it’s all part of the climb in Valorant.

If you win a match at lower ranks while having a stellar performance, the most RR you can get is 50. So it would take two really incredible games (and some help from your MMR) to move up from your current tier.

“Decisiveness of a win and exceptional performance at lower ranks for individuals can help you earn rank faster,” Senior Producer Ian ‘Brighteyz’ Fielding and Senior Designer Jon ‘Evrmoar’ Walker revealed in a dev update.

Now that’s a countermeasure that helps prevent smurfs from running the tables in Iron, Bronze, Silver, and Gold ranks.

valorant split cypher rage
Riot Games
Valorant players typically grind competitive to improve their rank.

Realistically, even if you’re playing around your MMR and are the match MVP in a decisive win, expect to get a bit less than 30-35 RR, consistently. That means it’ll take about four to five solid victories in the competitive queue to get yourself to the next stage.

If you’re just getting dragged along these wins and are scraping by with 10-20 RR per win, it could take significantly more to rank up.

But, remember, the key is to play your best regardless of a winning or losing scenario. The most RR you can lose after a defeat (under Diamond) is 30, but if you definitely weren’t the reason your team lost, it’s possible to take a loss with 0 RR deducted from your rank.

Valorant Rank distribution

For people who are invested in climbing Valorant’s ranks, you might be interested to know how you stack up against the rest of the community.

While everyone dreams of being in the top tiers, the truth is, Platinum 2 to Radiant only comprise about 10% of the entire ranked Valorant player base, per Esports Tales’ numbers based on Riot’s Valorant API.

valorant rank distribution riot games
Esports Tales
Valorant rank distribution before Episode 2.

Here we can see a complete breakdown of how the playfield leveled out across all regions just before the start of Episode 2.

Valorant Radiant: the game’s highest rank

valorant radiant act rank rating
Riot Games
Radiant is the highest rank in Valorant.

Radiant, briefly known as ‘Valorant,’ is the highest rank in the game, and it’s reserved for the best Agents in the servers.

For some, ranking an account all the way up to Radiant is a quick piece of content for their YouTube channel. For most, getting to this plateau will be a highlight in their respective gaming careers.

In either case, Riot loves their best players and even have a leaderboard where they can battle for supremacy– since there’s really nowhere to go after Radiant.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Update #9 patch notes: Flick Ups, Volleyed Shots nerfed

Published: 27/Jan/2021 1:58 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 2:19

by Isaac McIntyre
Bakayo Saka Arsenal stands next to FIFA 21 Title Update 9 patch notes Dexerto.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are on the verge of releasing FIFA 21 Title Update #9 on Origin PC and Steam, with plans to add the Jan. 26 update to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 soon too; here’s all the patch notes, including more skill move nerfs.

The FIFA publishers have been on a war against offensive tricks and skills in the past few Title Updates, and they don’t look to have changed their tune in #9 either.

Two offensive FIFA 21 moves are on the chopping block this patch ⁠— “Flick Ups” and “Volleyed Chip Shots” ⁠— in an effort to add more agency in defense. The first, a skill move change, is mainly targeting the “Rainbow Flick” that has been rampant in Ultimate Team over the past few months.

EA has moved to “reduce consistency of the ball trajectory” after successful ‘flick’ skill moves, including those that “involve launching the ball into the air.”

On the shooting front, Volleyed Chip Shots have had some power taken out at range. The biggest swap is a “reduced effectiveness” for the shot if taken more than 10.67 meters from the goal.

Shots taken more than 16.76m away will now be “half as effective” as well.

FIFA's war against skillers continues in Title Update #9.
EA SPORTS
FIFA’s war against skillers continues in Title Update #9.

There was one more gameplay change EA SPORTS introduced in FIFA 21’s latest update too ⁠— referees will finally be less eager to blow for full-time mid-attack.

EA has “considerably reduced the probability of referees calling for the end of the match during a potential goalscoring opportunity.” This could, the FIFA devs warned, lead to “slightly longer” injury time periods in some matches.

Finally, the FIFA publishers also made a raft of changes to Ultimate Team ⁠— including more FUT store issues ⁠— Career Mode, Volta Football, and Pro Clubs.

FIFA players should see a few less Ultimate Team games end right when they're about to score.
EA SPORTS
FIFA players should see fewer Ultimate Team games end right when they’re about to score.

The new FIFA 21 update should be deployed onto Steam and Origin by Jan. 27. The update will then drop on Xbox and PlayStation in the next few weeks.

Here’s the full patch notes, courtesy of EA SPORTS on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #9: full patch notes

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

  • Reduced consistency of the ball trajectory after successfully performing a Skill Move which involves launching the ball into the air.
  • Flick Up ball trajectory consistency reduced in cases where the Flick Up is performed directly following a Skill Move.
  • Reduced consistency of Flick Ups performed while running with the ball.
    • This effect is most impactful when the ball carrier is running at a high speed.
  • Reduced the effectiveness of Volleyed Chip Shots when taken from 35 feet/10.67 meters and beyond.
    • This effect scales up to 55 feet/16.76 meters. Volleyed Chip Shots reduce in effectiveness the farther they’re taken from, up to 55 feet/16.76 meters.
    • Volleyed Chip Shots taken at 55 feet/16.76 meters and beyond can be half as effective as those taken at 35 feet/10.67 meters.
  • Considerably reduced the probability of the referee calling for the end of the match during a potential goalscoring opportunity.
    • As a result, Injury Time could now last for a slightly longer period.

Addressed the following issues:

  • When defending against the Bridge Skill Move while Jockeying, the defending player could temporarily slow down unintentionally.
  • When a defending player performs a tackle that was unsuccessful at winning the ball, the tackler’s foot will partially pass through a portion of the ball.
    • This change does not impact the success or failure of tackles, and the tackling player is now more likely to make some contact with the ball in these situations.
  • Following a specific type of goalkeeper pass during an offline match, the defending team’s CPU AI would not attempt to pressure the attacking side in order to recover the ball.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

  • On the Kit Select screen in Division Rivals, the timer could freeze for the player who confirmed their selection if their opponent was still selecting a kit.
  • When accessing the Transfer Market tab on the Squad screen and viewing the Search Results as a list, Bid Status Icons did not display.
  • Some text incorrectly overlapped other UI elements when the My Playlist tile was selected on the FUT Friendlies screen.
  • During Friendlies matches, the in-game Game Settings screen would incorrectly list the ball being currently used.
  • Stadium Themes based on real-world teams did not always apply correctly to in-game ad boards.
  • The FIFA Playtime FIFA Points limit exceeded message does not display until the limit has been exceeded a second time.
  • The Live FUT Friendlies UI does not display correct visuals when the tile was selected.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

  • Managers were incorrectly wearing team kits during matches and other scenes.
  • When changing the sorting in the Transfer Hub and Squad Hub, the UI did not automatically scroll back to the top.
  • In Player Career, the Virtual Pro was sometimes not receiving loan and transfer offers.
  • When entering the Transfer Hub through a News story and attempting to sign a player, a stability issue could occur.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

  • Drop In Match Lobbies could become temporarily stuck during a specific UI flow, and as a result, would not be filled with the maximum number of players.
  • Further addressed instances of being unable to successfully matchmake in VOLTA SQUADS.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

  • When the Captain changes Game Plans during a Pro Clubs match, some AI teammates could have switched positions incorrectly.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

  • Updated some kits, Tifos, badges, 2D images, celebrations, and boots.
  • Added new commentary lines related to David Beckham.
  • Updated 1 existing Starhead and added 4 legacy Starheads.

Addressed the following issues:

  • An incorrect line of commentary could occur when referencing a specific instance of an offside.
  • The Adidas Silver and Black Circuit Board balls did not display in-game shadows.
  • Some balls displayed placeholder text in the Match tab of the Game Settings screen.