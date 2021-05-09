Valorant pro play records: longest game, most kills, more - Dexerto

Valorant’s professional scene might be young, but records aplenty have been set. From the most kills to the longest winning streak (no guesses for that one), here’s some of the crazy stats behind the best Valorant players so far.

Valorant is approaching a year old now since its full release, and the tournament circuit is in full swing. The Valorant Champions Tour has finally given teams the opportunity to compete internationally at the VCT Stage 2 Masters in Iceland.

Some of the players heading to Reykjavik have set immense records in Valorant, and it’s about time we celebrated them. Here’s some of the craziest pro play records in Valorant’s history so far.

Advertisement

Longest game: GodSquad vs Velocity Gaming (40 rounds)

Typically a Valorant map wraps up in 24 rounds or less. Sometimes you have a couple of overtimes ⁠— two, three, and even four overtimes isn’t unheard of. But how about eight? That’s what GodSquad and Velocity Gaming endured in the TEC Challenger Series in India.

After Velocity broke out to a quick 7-2 lead, GodSquad fought back on Haven to get to overtime. Then, the two constantly traded defence wins, then attack wins, in overtime. It took eight overtimes for Mahi to break the deadlock.

It’s the longest professional game of Valorant by far, and it also set a new record for most kills in a single game (more on that below). The win on Haven pushed Velocity to win the series 2-0 and move on to the Grand Final, while GodSquad were knocked to the lower bracket.

Advertisement

Most kills in one game: Debanjan ‘DEATHMAKER’ Das (49 kills)

More on that game above, GodSquad’s DEATHMAKER ended up fragging up a storm, one shy of dropping a 50-bomb. His 49 kills, however, were not enough to drag his team over the line.

The Jett player tried his hardest on a team with plenty of supports around him but just ran out of gas at the end. What a game, though ⁠— dropping 49 kills and still losing. You’d be gutted.

Most kills: Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu (3,917)

He’s TSM’s pocket rocket, and he has a reputation for a reason. Wardell, arguably the best Jett-Operator player in Valorant’s history, has racked up dozens of iconic clips, melting through enemies on his one-trick.

Advertisement

Despite TSM’s fluctuations in form, he has always sat at the top doing his job fragging. This consistency has netted him the number one spot as Valorant’s most lethal player.

Read More: Riot announces Valorant Masters Stage 3 to take place on LAN in Berlin

The most insane part of this stat is how convincing Wardell’s lead is. While Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims (3,887) and Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan (3,706) of Sentinels aren’t too far behind, they have played over 500 more rounds of professional Valorant (4,194 to 4,714) compared to Wardell.

That means Wardell has just under one kill per round average (0.93), only matched by the likes of Leonardo ‘mwzera’ Serrati (1.03), Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom(0.98), and Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo (0.97). Crazy stuff.

Advertisement

Most prize money earned: Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin ($37,050)

Sentinels are the dominant force in Valorant right now, and that means a founding member is likely to have won the most prize money. You’d be right, with zombs trumping three of his teammates to take home the top honors.

Sentinels have won almost every recent tournament in North America, including VCT Stages 1 and 2. There’s more money on the line soon too, with a chance to pick more up in Iceland.

Read More: Top 20 highest earning Valorant pros of all time

If Sentinels win, they can stay on top. However, there’s still a big gap between them and the rest of the pack. Given the first non-Sentinels player on the list is Goo ‘Rb’ Sang-min, who isn’t even going to Iceland after Vision Strikers missed out, it’d take a big upset for a new contender to rise up.

Advertisement

Longest winning streak: Vision Strikers (103 games)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Valorant pro play records piece without bringing up Vision Strikers once. Not only do they hold a Valorant record with their insane 107-game unbeaten run, including 103 wins and 4 draws, but it’s an esports record. Full stop.

The Korean dynasty lasted all the way from Valorant’s first tournament in the region through to VCT Stage 2 Challengers nine months later, when they finally fell to F4Q.

Vision Strikers’ regional dominance is something never seen before and will likely never get replicated not just in Valorant, but any esport. Now, they just need to prove themselves on the world stage.

Most tournaments won: Vision Strikers (17)

Of course, you don’t just win 103 games in a row without taking home a bit of silverware, and Vision Strikers have a very full trophy cabinet.

Read More: Most popular Valorant Agents in Episode 2 Act 3

They have won 17 titles across nine months, including VCT Stage 1 Masters Korea, First Strike Korea, and the Extreme Masters Asia Invitational. While they’ve fallen off their winning wagon recently, it won’t be long until this god squad bounces back.

Most played Agent: Omen (73.50%)

There’s been some meta-defining Agents in Valorant: Sage on release, Jett-Operator, and more recently Viper. However, none have featured across the game’s history more than Omen.

The shadowy controller has been a part of 73.50% of team comps in Valorant’s history, only falling a bit in playrate in recent times due to the release of Astra and Viper’s buffs. He is trailed by Sova (73.19%) and Jett (67.34%), before a big drop to the rest of the pack.

Read More: How to play Omen in Valorant

It’s no surprise ⁠— all three Agents have featured prominently in almost every meta this game has had so far, and it’s likely to stay that way for the months, if not years, to come.

Most played map: Ascent (8,641)

Ascent may not have been one of Valorant’s original three maps, but it’s the most played map in professional play. It makes sense ⁠— it’s pretty balanced on attacker and defender sides, and a lot of teams default to it because of its relatively straightforward format.

Read More: Valorant Ascent map guide

Ascent has been the battleground of 30.47% of all professional Valorant games, with Bind (7,438 at 26.23%) and Haven (6,368 at 22.46%). Surprisingly, Split is one of the least popular maps, with Icebox quickly catching up ⁠— despite Split having a six-month headstart.