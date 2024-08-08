Valorant pro Mazino accused of physical & mental abuse by ex-girlfriend

Valoran pro Roberto ‘Mazino’ Bugueño has been accused of physical and mental abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Susana ‘Syuz’ Valenzuela, on social media.

Syuz, a fellow professional Valorant player, claimed in a thread of posts on X that the player would hit walls, scream, and grab her so hard that it left marks on her arm.

“Mazino abused me psychologically, physically, and verbally, as confirmed by a complaint and a psychologist,” she claimed via a machine translation.

Syuz has not provided the complaint or named the psychologist in question.

“It was just fights every day without stopping with blows in the walls, hitting everything that crossed your path, endless screams and grabs on my arms that left marks on me like you did that time just because you didn’t want me to see a ‘zing’ that you asked a girl for,” she said on X.

“That you were afraid I would show your mom how you left my arms and this was happening in your own home with your whole family there.”

Mazino and his team, Leviatán, have yet to respond to the allegations. He and his teammates are in the middle of competing at Valorant Champions 2024, and they are set to play in an elimination match on August 11.

Syuz is a Chilean pro that has bounced around teams in the South American Game Changers circuit.

“I feel that it was necessary to express the suffering I experienced with everyone, because I have always kept everything to myself and I feel that this is not something that a woman or any person should keep to themselves,” Syuz said.

Mazino is a former Counter-Strike player and has competed in Valorant since 2021. He joined Leviatán in 2022 and has stuck with the team ever since. He has played in multiple major VCT events as a Valorant pro, with his highest finish achieved at Valorant Champions 2021 with a top-four placement.

Dexerto has reached out to Leviatán for comment.