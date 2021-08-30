Valorant pro gets green light to attend VCT Masters Berlin after Twitter post goes viral

Paper Rex player Khalish ‘d4v41’ Rusyaidee has learned that he will be able to attend the VCT Masters event in Berlin after securing the necessary travel permit to leave Malaysia.

The 22-year-old had revealed on August 25 that he was at risk of missing the event because of a delay in the process of obtaining a travel permit – a mandatory requirement for Malaysian citizens amid the global health crisis.

d4v41 took to Twitter and appealed to his followers for help, hoping that his message would “reach the right person.” The post went viral and was met with an outpouring of support.

Syed Saddiq, a Malaysian Member of Parliament and former Minister of Youth and Sports, promising to help the player get in touch with the National Sports Council in an attempt to resolve the problem.

Hey bro, can DM me? Ill try to put you in touch with the Majlis Sukan Negara team. Im sure Yb @reezal_merican can help assist too. https://t.co/NUfhwhf2z2 — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) August 25, 2021

The Malaysian player revealed on August 30 that he had finally obtained permission to leave his country to attend the event, writing on Twitter: “Let’s go to Berlin!”

Travelpass ✅ LETS GO TO BERLIN !! — Khalish Rusyaidee (@prxd4v41) August 30, 2021

Paper Rex qualified for VCT Masters Berlin after placing second in the Southeast Challengers Playoffs, behind Bren Esports. The team transitioned from Counter-Strike at the start of the year and are headlined by Jason ‘f0rsakeN‘ Susanto, the brother of former TYLOO CS:GO player Kevin ‘xccurate’ Susanto.

The Southeast Asian team will begin their VCT Masters campaign against South Korean side Vision Strikers on September 10. SuperMassive Blaze and Acend round out the group.