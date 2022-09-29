Valorant players warned of VCT orgs breaking contract rules with rushed deals

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

Prodigy Agency CEO Jérôme Coupez has suggested that some Valorant teams have attempted to rush players into signing deals, in violation of the VCT’s rules.

With the pre-season transfer window already open, there is a rush of activity in the Valorant scene as the 30 teams that have made it into the international leagues look to finalize deals before October 15 — when they have to submit their initial roster for VCT 2023.

The transfer window will only close on February 1, giving teams a few more months to fine-tune their squads, but it is expected that the biggest deals will come within a fortnight.

Prodigy Agency Jérôme Coupez insists that teams must comply with the minimum exercise period

This leaves teams with little time to conduct their business. And according to Riot Games’ VCT roster construction rules, a team cannot force a player to commit to an offer “in less than 16 business hours”. This rule, described by Riot as the “minimum exercise period”, is meant to prevent players from being rushed into deals that might not be in their best interest.

Jérôme Coupez, the CEO of Prodigy Agency, suggested that some Valorant teams are trying to bend this rule in order to get players to commit to deals as quickly as possible and speed up the roster-building process.

“For the franchise/partnership league, teams have to respect a timeline of 16 business hours for their offers,” he wrote on Twitter. “Which means 48 total hours.

“They can’t pull out [of negotiations] or pressure you to accept and sign faster than that. It seems like nobody is aware. Protect yourself.”

Prodigy Agency represents some of the biggest names in the Valorant scene, including Sentinels’ Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, Acend’s Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek, and Team Liquid’s Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom.

So far, not a single player transfer from a VCT-partnered team has been announced, but rumors are already swirling. Keep up to date with all the transfer activity in the Valorant scene with our free agency live tracker.