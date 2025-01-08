Valorant players want Tejo nerfs already as TenZ calls abilities “overpowered”

Agent 27 is upon us in Valorant, and although recent agents have made a dent in the meta, Tejo is set to blow the pool wide open — and players are concerned he might be a bit too powerful.

Armed with ballistics, gadgets, and dashing looks, the Colombian killer looks primed to grind the competition to ash.

But with his release imminent, Valorant legend Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has proved just how powerful the Tejo abilities are.

TenZ reveals overpowered Tejo abilities

Tejo’s abilities come as a mixture of Breach, Brimstone, and Sova. An evenly balanced Stealth Drone and Special Delivery grenade start this initiator kit with damage and recon, but his Guided Salvo is already causing quite a stir.

Article continues after ad

The targeting system allows for these rockets to be placed like a Clove smoke, but instead of some clouds being formed, rockets are rained upon the area causing 70 damage every 0.5 seconds (maximum of three ticks), forcing the enemies to move.

Article continues after ad

Showcasing the abilities on stream, TenZ said, “If you’re in it for three ticks, you’re f**ked. So don’t stand in it, you’ll die.”

Then, there’s the ultimate, which rolls through the map like a Fade ult but obliterates everyone in its path, causing 60 damage every 0.25 seconds – one second in this ability and you’re done for. This has led to players calling for the damage to be toned down.

Article continues after ad

“He needs nerfs,” said former Fnatic coach Martin ‘Anderzz’ Schelasin on X (previously Twitter). “I see unanimous opinion among top coaches and analysts that this is off the deep end.”

Over on Reddit, fans are calling for changes too. In a post titled “Tejo needs a serious nerf,” one fan added, “The only problematic ability is the missiles. Under no circumstances should you be able to destroy so much utility for free. It needs one of two changes and a damage reduction to placeable util so you can’t destroy a lockdown on your own from safety.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given the reluctance to make adjustments to strong kits in the past – Neon especially – Riot will likely be standing firm on the agent and watching how he will roll out during the VCT Kickoff events later this month.

Valorant devs speak on Tejo balance

The theorists claim that Tejo is intentionally strong by design so players will invest in the game and whichever cosmetics the agent brings with him.

But Riot Games developer Ryan Cousart quickly shut down skeptical fans, as he hit back at an X user by referencing previous characters.

Article continues after ad

“As someone that worked on the design for Yoru, I can assure you we do not release agents in a broken state by design,” Cousart said.

“Tejo was a tough cookie to balance but I think we’ve landed somewhere that will feel really oppressive early but will test both ally and enemy usage of his utility.”

Yoru left some players feeling underwhelmed upon release, taking multiple reworks to get to the competitive state he’s in now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Still, it looks like Tejo will be making a rather loud entry to Valorant, blowing opponents away in patch 10.00.

Make sure to try out the best pros’ crosshair codes, including TenZ’s – it might just help up your game even further with Tejo.