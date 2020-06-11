Valorant players want popular CSGO weapon skin feature to be added

Valorant is steadily adding to its collection of weapon skins, and a feature from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive would let people use a wider range of cosmetics during a match.

Though the skins in Valorant were hit with criticisms during the beta, the post-launch versions seemed to be favored a lot more by the general player-base. The intricacies of the designs with the added VFX upgrades can make people eager to see more of them in action.

The community is thinking that a widely used, but scantily appreciated, feature in CS:GO which lets you equip a skin for either side in the search-and-destroy title can remedy this concern in Valorant.

User ‘shn6a’ thought that Riot’s new shooter could be helped with having an option to have two sets of alternate weapon styles for players to equip, one for each side. This would let people enjoy more of the rewards from the Battle Pass and the in-game shop.

“I know this isn't important, but I would like the option to have set skins for defending side and set skins for attacking side,” shn6a said.

This would simply be a broad quality of life update for the game, and one that could incentivize more people to collect the different layouts that Riot is constantly churning out.

The post was a springboard for players who thought that this, as well as other changes, could be implemented to improve the options around weapon designs in the tactical shooter.

Other proposed updates included a per-Agent cosmetic loadout, meaning color-coordination or thematic builds across teams could be easier to pull off.

This would be especially useful since Riot included a weapon skin that’s specific to individual Agents’ contracts. Skins like the Pistolinha Classic and the Game Over Sheriff are acquired by maxing out Raze and Jett’s contracts, respectively.

Games like CS:GO, Rocket League, and more have experimented with these kinds of features to their players’ content. Riot Games love to pack in tons of cosmetics for their titles, so a feature like per-side skin setups could be a welcomed addition in Valorant for a long time to come.