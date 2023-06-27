Valorant players shook after discovering new agent Deadlock can “twerk”

New Valorant Agent Deadlock is going viral on social media after one content creator discovered that the character has the ability to “twerk” in the game.

The newest Agent to join the Valorant roster, Deadlock, has been getting major attention of late. With players speculating on how to best utilize the character, which style suits them best, and how to make the most of their abilities, there’s plenty up in the air.

Deadlock was revealed by Riot Games just early in June 2023. They join the game as a Sentinel from Norway with abilities meant to stall pushes and trap enemies. However, the Valorant community had a mixed initial reaction, with many players commenting on her potential to disrupt the meta and how her mechanics bring new elements to the game.

However, some players are instead simply using the character to boogie around the map and, as one Valorant gamer discovered, ‘twerking’ their way through combat.

In a new tweet, content creator Toki shared a clip of her testing out Deadlock. Rather than showing off some epic kills and gameplay, however, Toki decided to impress her viewers by revealing Deadlock’s twerking skills.

“Valorant’s new agent Deadlock can twerk too,” wrote the streamer before also including a clip of Deadlock busting out some killer moves.

Valorant fans in awe over Deadlock twerking ability

Fans have since flooded the comments section of the now-viral tweet. One user wrote “All i needed to know honestly,” while another added that Deadlock is now “officially the best agent to exist.”

One Twitter user also wrote, “Perfect, I don’t need to know any other details. This is a good Agent.”

Time will tell if more players decide to begin using Deadlock now that they know she’s got some epic dance moves as well as some powerful abilities.

For all the latest Valorant news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.