Valorant players shocked as patch 9.02 removes Practice Range features

While patch 9.02 added a helpful tutorial for new gamers, the Practice Range lost features that Valorant fans previously loved using.

Players used to be able to practice planting and defusing against bots in The Range, but this version of The Range was overwritten by the one available on console.

Valorant’s open beta for consoles began on July 26, and on July 30, patch 9.02 was released. The patch notes didn’t detail the loss of features and only confirmed the new Basic Training and Range coming to PC.

On Reddit, fans have spoken about the loss of the plant and defuse training, and have called it “objectively downgraded.” Before matches, dedicated players would typically warm up in The Range.

Riot

In the replies to that Reddit post, another player explained how helpful these features in the Practice Range were: “I loved using the bomb defuse exercise to warm up and remember to clear common corners.”

Another Reddit post added fuel to the fire by calling the changes “unnecessary and unwanted.” Although players could still practice shooting bots in an open area, the realistic training exercises were gone.

Frustration has been vented on the Valorant Wiki about these changes as well. One fan explained how the plant and defuse training could be accessible through a separate portal in the future.

Alongside the new Basic Training, patch 9.02 offered the ability to play a full Bot Training Match. This would mirror a real match, while the plant and defuse training allowed players quick practice exercises.

It is possible that due to the backlash from the Valorant community, Riot will reinstate the beloved Practice Range features, However, the dev team hasn’t addressed the feedback with action items at this time.

Despite the negativity that surrounded patch 9.02, players responded positively to the teasers for the new agent through Abyss updates and an audio log from Sova.