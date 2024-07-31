Valorant players question Riot as Patch 9.08 brings odd map pool changes

Valorant players have been left confused by Patch 9.08’s map pool changes as Pearl and Split return with zero changes while Ascent still remains in the pool.

When it comes to Valorant’s map pool, it has always been a contentious topic as certain fan-favorite maps get removed while others are seemingly never coming back or never leaving.

Announced on July 30, the devs are now bringing Split and Pearl back into the fold, however, with zero changes. In their place, Icebox and Lotus will be going away, to the confusion of many players.

Article continues after ad

The first thing players questioned was why Ascent is still in the pool. Now that Lotus has been removed, that makes Ascent the only map to have never been removed from the map pool.

Ascent has always been a controversial map as the meta has long been established, with a comp of; Killjoy, Sova, Jett, Omen, and KAY/O being used often, to the point many have called it “boring”.

Article continues after ad

“I’m beginning to think Ascent is just hard-coded into the game… Maybe it can’t be removed?” questioned VCT analyst Sean Gares on the upcoming map pool.

Article continues after ad

“The last remaining logical conclusion is that Riot actually wants us to hate Ascent. The whole point of a map rotation is to keep things fresh and exciting, not leave the quantifiably stalest map in the game in rotation for three years,” said Fnatic’s Strategic coach sarcastically.

Others questioned where Fracture was. The last we saw of Fracture was before Patch 7.04 on August 29, 2023. And with Pearl coming back, it makes this the longest time we’ve seen a map out of the rotation.

Article continues after ad

“Split back for some reason instead of Fracture, Ascent survives another map rotation while consistently having the most boring meta… yup this is epic,” said DarkZero’s Wedid of the changes.

Patch 9.08 is slated to release sometime in October, which means we will be seeing the current map pool for one last time at Valorant Champions 2024.