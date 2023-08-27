Valorant players puzzled by lack of buffs to “low win rate” Harbor and Deadlock

Valorant players are confused by the lack of buffs to both Harbor and Deadlock, even though both agents have a low pick and win rate.

Valorant is a vastly different game from its launch in 2020. Starting with just 10 Agents, the first-person shooter now has a staggering 22, all with their own quirky abilities.

Balancing the game is never an easy task. Not only to keep the game healthy but also to keep it fresh for players, the devs have to continuously make tweaks to weapons, maps, and Agents where they see fit. However, in Harbor and Deadlock’s case, the two agents haven’t gotten a lot of love from Riot as of late.

Valorant fans call for Harbor and Deadlock buffs

In an August 26 Reddit thread, Valorant fan ‘Lucstar004’ noted how both agents haven’t received any changes, and majorly require some tweaks given their low pick and win rates.

“Excluding my bias because these are my two mains… why did neither get a single change despite low pick rates and win rates?” the player questioned. “Harbor especially could do with some love like a second shield bubble or a pull effect on his ult.”

While the two agents may struggle when it comes to the more casual player base, many noted how in Harbor’s case he’s broken in pro-play.

“Pros think Harbor is broken, watch PRX use him and you’ll see how he really shines,” said one. “It seems like he really is primarily an agent for pro play,” said another. “He needs a bit more communication than the other controllers I guess? But good harbors can be extremely impressive in solo queue too.”

Others were also surprised by the lack of Deadlock buffs too, and noted when it comes to Harbor the Riot devs need to be cautious.

“I was kind of surprised by the lack of Deadlock buffs as well,” they said. “They have to be careful with Harbor because they don’t want to create Viper 2.0 on accident.”

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is expected to kick off on August 29, releasing a brand new map ‘Sunset’. The update is expected to be a massive one too, bringing a ton of changes that players have claimed has killed Jett after the duelist has been hit with nerfs.