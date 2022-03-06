Valorant players propose Riot make one simple change to balance Jett

Valorant players have suggested for Riot to make a simple buff to KAY/O’s ultimate that would balance Jett a little more.

Since Valorant’s launch in June 2020, fans haven’t shied away from suggesting changes to devs. Community input and voting on new skin releases to a long-anticipated replay system to be added to the game are recent examples of suggestions from the community.

Now, players want Riot to consider a simple buff to KAY/O’s ultimate that would balance Jett slightly.

In a March 5 Reddit thread, Valorant player ‘MrGrolos’ suggested that KAY/O’s ultimate – which suppresses other agents from using their abilities – should also prevent Jett from using her passive that allows her to glide when holding spacebar.

“KAY/O disables all kinds of abilities, even Jett’s ultimate, Raze ultimate, etc. Why not Jett’s passive,” said the fan. “It’s an ability, and it would be quite funny to hit her midair while she’s super dashing”

Commenters in the thread were baffled by how Jett’s passive isn’t already suppressed by KAY/O’s ult: “Wait, it doesn’t? Then it probably should, Jett’s passive is quite powerful,” said one.

Another added: “Jett passive should just be tied to an ability like her updraft. I don’t know why Jett is the only operator to have a passive that is not only debatably one of the most powerful ones but also doesn’t require you to expend a resource to use it.”

With KAY/O’s poor 10.9% pick rate into consideration, it’s clear that the agent is long-overdue with updates. Adding that Jett is still in a very strong position in Valorant, we could also see her kit tweaked a bit more.

As the Riot devs dedicate the entirety of Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 as a chance to further build on “strengthening the foundation” of the game, we could definitely see some more agent changes.