Valorant players plead for Reyna rework to combat smurfs

Valorant players are pleading for the Riot devs to rework Reyna as the duelist continues to be a top pick for smurfs.

Since Valorant’s launch in 2020, agents have continuously drifted in and out of the game’s meta. Despite the best efforts from the Riot devs in making changes to keep the game fresh, one agent, in particular, has always been a top pick for players.

Of course, we’re talking about Reyna. With the ability to regenerate HP, flash enemies, and even become invincible for a short period, the blood-thirsty duelist has one of the highest pick rates in the game, Players are pleading for changes to the agent.

Valorant fans call for Reyna rework to stop smurfs

On June 17, Valorant player ‘Perzonic’ put out a Reddit thread, calling on the devs to rework Reyna — which they believe will help combat smurfs in lower elo.

“Reyna needs a rework or something, literally just a smurf character,” the player wrote. “I mean she’s terrible in high rank (or so I’ve heard), but then in low rank is a smurf’s wet dream because she essentially just comes down to being better at gunfights.

“So a smurf reyna is just 150 hp every single fight and the chance you did have of beating the smurf through sheer HP advantage is now completely gone. The character is genuinely just a low elo stomper for smurfs, and every other low elo game seems to just be ‘Hey, let’s see who has the reyna smurf this game!'”

They added: “It’s just sh*t.”

Other fans agreed the agent needs to see changes, with many players clarifying how strong the agent is even in higher ranks. “Honestly surprised she hasn’t been nerfed since she came out. The health regen, invising, blind, regen. Just lil too much,” said one. It was clarified by another user that she has been nerfed, and that her state upon release was much, much stronger.

However, another argued that the issue mainly lies with smurfs in general, rather than it being a one-agent problem. “The problem is smurfing, not Reyna. Give a smurf any agent and they’ll slam you around, that’s why they’re a high rank,” they wrote.

With Episode 7 expected to kick off on June 27, it could be a perfect opportunity for the devs to make some changes if they decide Reyna’s impact on low MMR isn’t what they’d like it to be.