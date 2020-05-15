Valorant players outraged over major hitbox issues in 0.50 update

Valorant players have been reporting some serious problem with the game’s hitboxes ever since Riot Games’ 0.50 patch on May 12.

Multiple posts have emerged on the Valorant subreddit with users claiming the hitboxes are “weird” with shots failing to register or outright miss, completely botching what would otherwise be easy headshots.

“Even with low ping (20-30ms) I see and hear multiple hit markers but end up with far less registered hits,” user Automatik50 wrote, calling out the inconsistency in shots.

What’s more, is that according to the Redditor, the issue extends to when they’re observing other players. “It’s visible when spectating other players as well. I don’t think it has anything to do with the new run to walk changes as I feel it happening when standing still as well.”

Others wondered if Riot had changed the hitboxes.

“I could be completely bad if it's just me, but after the update I haven't been able to hit headshots as accurately,” Derekoko asked. “I'm constantly getting shoulder shots, or something feels off. Is it just me, or is anyone else feeling this? More than happy to accept that I'm just bad if no one else thinks it's changed.”

As it turned out, many others felt the same way. “I'm doing a lot worse since the update; I felt like I had to relearn the game,” one user replied.

Another posted a Twitch clip blaming “random packet loss” for shots not registering despite the crosshair being on target.

“Notice how the first hit that's registered and I counted 4 sparks and somehow he only hit 2. S**t’s definitely wonky,” Blindfire2 cursed.

Thus far, Riot has yet to comment or address the complaints that have surfaced. It’s unclear what exactly has caused the game to feel wonky for some players, but hopefully they will fix the problem so players can get back to clicking heads.