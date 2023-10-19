Valorant players instantly make Jujutsu Kaisen connection to new Agent Iso

The convergence of anime fans and Valorant fans has reached a critical mass as people have drawn comparisons between the new Agent Iso and Jujutsu Kaisen character Satoru Gojo.

Valorant fans have always had some kind of crossover with anime fandom, just look at the the in-game names of some of the most popular pro players. With the reveal of Valorant’s newest Agent Iso, fans of the Riot Games title have drawn a direct comparison between Iso, one of his abilities, and a popular character from Jujutsu Kaisen.

The ability fans have pointed toward is Iso’s ultimate, Kill Contract. Once used, the ability takes Iso and the first enemy it hits into an “interdimensional arena” where the two fight to the death.

To many, this ability is strikingly similar to Domain Expansion from Jujutsu Kaisen. In the anime, some characters are able to conjure a magical domain that traps enemies inside with them and boosts the user’s strength called Domain Expansion.

Valorant fans call out potential Jujutsu Kaisen connection

Content creators and professional Valorant players alike have been posting clips of them playing the new Agent to social media, with 100 Thieves player Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban seemingly kicking off the comparisons.

Other social media users have just made the connection outright after seeing his abilities and trailer.

“Iso’s ult is domain expansion,” one user said.

Another user even directly compared Iso to one of the more popular characters from the show, Satoru Gojo, who has many of the same abilities and attributes as Iso.

“Iso is basically Gojo. Domain expansion, bulletproof, can shoot out a purple projectile, hot,” they said.

While the similarities are there, Riot Games probably did not knowingly take inspiration from the anime for Iso. The Agent’s Ultimate is actually strikingly similar to another character’s ability in Riot’s other major title, League of Legends.

The Champion, Mordekaiser, also has the ability to pull opponents into a 1-on-1 arena for a short time. However, unlike Mordekaiser’s Ultimate, Iso’s ability only ends went one of the players has died, or it will kill both players after 15 seconds.