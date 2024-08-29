Valorant players explain why Vyse’s Ultimate isn’t as OP as it sounds

Steel Garden covers a huge area and can be crucial in closing out rounds.

Valorant players have gotten their hands on Vyse and have decided that, while her Ultimate seems overpowered, it’s pretty unimpressive overall.

Vyse is the newest Agent in Valorant and has a unique Ultimate ability, Steel Garden, that takes away the enemy’s access to their primary weapons for 10 seconds. The ability sounds incredibly overpowered, as players should be able to win a free round if used correctly.

That hasn’t stopped players from theory-crafting ways to counter it, though. For example, purchasing better secondary weapons, like Sheriffs, could lessen the impact of Steel Garden since sharp shooting players can still fight back against rifles.

However, others have pushed back on that strategy and claim there are easier ways to deal with Vyse’s ultimate. In a Reddit thread, multiple players argued that the ultimate isn’t overpowered and is actually overhyped.

Riot Games Vyse is a Sentinel and Initiator hybrid.

“That just seems stupid to me,” one Reddit user said about buying powerful secondary weapons to counter Vyse’s Ultimate. “I mean, it takes away primary for 10 seconds. In that time, you can just use your util to stall.”

“Is it still a decent ult to basically force the enemy team to use util? Yeah. But, it’s not that overpowered and isn’t gonna force you to buy a pistol every round she has ult.”

Other players also suggested that teams could just run away after getting hit with the ability, and plan to fight once its effect has ended.

“People forget that ults that win over the whole site exist in the game already,” another user pointed out.

On paper, Steel Garden does sound like an overpowered ability for a tactical shooter. However, Riot Games has consistently created abilities in Valorant that force teams to run away or at least play safe to have a chance at winning the round.

Vyse’s Ultimate might seem like a “win now” ability, but player sentiment on release is that it is more balanced than it initially seems. That doesn’t mean Vyse doesn’t have abilities that could be considered overpowered, just that the player base is focused on the flashiest part of her kit.

