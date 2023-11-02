Valorant players discover sneaky way to smuggle abilities into Iso’s ultimate arena

Valorant players have discovered a sneaky way to smuggle abilities into Iso’s 1v1 ultimate arena from a completely different part of the map.

Valorant’s newest agent Iso is out to play. The duelist from China brings a new kit to help isolate enemies and push onto the site, making space for their team. Iso has been a bit of a contentious agent to join the roster of Valorant, however, with many pro players arguing if his lack of mobility would make him a viable duelist.

One part of Iso’s kit that’s proven particularly controversial is his ultimate. Iso’s ultimate, Kill Contract, captures the first enemy hit by it, sending them into an arena where the two must fight each other in a 1v1. Think of it similar to Mordekaiser’s ultimate from League of Legends.

Players are not allowed to use abilities inside of Iso’s ultimate, but Iso does receive more cover before the fight begins, giving him a slight advantage. However, players have discovered that the arena is actually far below the game map, meaning it’s possible agents like Astra can smuggle in their abilities.

Valorant players discover Astra can smuggle stars into Iso ultimate

Controller Astra is able to access the map via her Astral Form, allowing her to see the map in its entirety. From there she can place stars which she can turn into smokes or crowd control abilities.

However, Astra can also access Iso’s ultimate arena if she maneuvers underneath the map. As shown by the clip, Astra can place stars in Iso’s ultimate arena, preparing them for when he eventually captures an enemy.

She’s then able to activate her CC abilities on the captured player, leading to a completely unfair 1v1.

Of course, it’s unlikely that this will ever be worth doing and may be patched out by Riot at some point, but until that time feel free to grab your free 1v1s.