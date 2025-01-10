Valorant players disappointed in “downgrade” VCT Capsules – but they may change soon

Valorant has confirmed that the VCT Capsules will be open for customization and change after disappointed fans labeled them a “downgrade.”

The team bundles are back for their second year, kicking on from the 2024 season where the esports organizations and players (particularly Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro) went toe-to-toe to top the sales charts.

But after creating some memorable moments during the 2024 season, Valorant has released the new capsules for 2025 – but fans weren’t too pleased with them.

Fortunately, Riot has answered back and left the door open for these bundles to change over the course of the year.

VCT Capsules 2025 labeled as a “downgrade” by fans

With the Capsules coming back to allow fans to sport their favorite teams’ colors in-game, Riot Games has decided to stick with the Classic for the skin model, to some fans’ dismay.

Leo Faria, Head of Valorant Esports, claimed that the weapon wrap is “like a team jersey, where you want to cop the latest one with the start of the new season.”

However, fans have been quick to comment on the similarities between the two sets of bundles, with many taking issue with the repeated Classic and designs that are “downgraded” in comparison to 2024’s offering.

“Yes let’s force players to buy a skin that looks almost the same every year and for the same gun too!” one fan said.

A second added, “They all look the same and it‘s obviously a downgrade.”

Other fans pointed their crosshairs at the Player Card, which has now become a “generic” model for the teams to share, just with different brand colors.

“Generic player card = L,” a third fan quipped.

Still, Valorant has now revealed that the capsules that you buy might not always be the final product, and are open to change. This may not be the final version of what we see.

Riot Games confirms VCT Bundles will change throughout 2025

The developers have been quick to confirm that the bundles that have been released today aren’t the finished product, and teams can actually edit their cosmetics throughout the year.

As seen in the in-game descriptions of the team capsules, Riot Games said, “This content may change (even frequently) to reflect the team’s branding choices.”

Fans hope that this means we could see the Player Card be edited by the organizations, possibly to reflect key moments in the upcoming VCT 2025 season.

The bundles will also be reactive to any achievements throughout the season, as former Sentinels star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo showcased the Sentinels Classic skin having a counter of two trophies won. The assumption is that the winners of the respective regional leagues and international Masters/Champions will have their counters updated.

It could also mean that these capsules would reflect any new business models in the Valorant ecosystem, particularly if a team re-branded or merged. For example, Team Liquid is celebrating 25 years of the organization and has announced a new limited-time logo that could be depicted in the capsule.

With the VCT regional leagues getting underway this month with the Kick-Off events, spectators will be able to see the Capsules in action.