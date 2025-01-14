Valorant players confused as worst map returns to competitive pool

Valorant fans have thrown up their party hats in celebration as one of the most hated maps has finally been removed from the rotation – but at the cost of two generally hated maps returning.

With ‘Season 2025‘ arriving, Valorant has just had its first shake-up of the agent pool with the ultra-explosive Tejo landing, all missiles blazing.

But Patch 10.04 is here, and with comes the first map pool change of 2025. Two maps are brought in, while two leave. Players are thrilled that Abyss is leaving the rotation.

Article continues after ad

Or, at least, they were pleased until they saw which maps were coming back into Valorant.

Abyss gets axed only for Icebox and Ascent to return

As of the release of Patch 10.04 in the coming days, Abyss and Bind are making way for Ascent and Icebox in the map pool, and immediate fan reaction indicates that one map won’t be missed.

Abyss has quickly become one of the most hated maps in the game, with multiple exploits being found since its release that remains to this day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While TikTok creators might enjoy Jett-dashing and Omen-porting over the gaping map, competitive and casual players alike don’t enjoy playing this map.

Riot Games

“OMG NO ABYSS LETS GOOOO,” one fan screamed on X (previously Twitter).

Popular figurehead Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo summed up most fans’ thoughts too, saying “But once again ABYSS IS GONE!!! MIGHT HAVE TO CELEBRATE TODAY.”

A third fan added, “ABYSSS GONENENEN OMG I FEEL SO SEEN RN AND NO BREEZE AND ABYSSSS??? WHOS COOKING AT RIOT.”

Article continues after ad

On the flip side of Abyss leaving, it also means that we have to say goodbye to a fan-favorite in Bind and welcome back some rather perplexing choices.

The reintroduction of Ascend has left most players baffled, given it was only removed a matter of weeks ago. Usually, maps take months to be re-added, and with some more popular choices being sidelined for some time, Ascent’s quick journey back has left a sour taste.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“How is Ascent already coming back bro,” asked Navi player Emirhan ‘hiro’ Kat.

Another fan said, “We finally had the opportunity to see what the pros would pick when Ascent disappeared and you put it back in barely a month after its removal.

“Riot is so scared to see diversity in their map rotation, they prefer to watch the same boring map for the billionth time.”

Icebox also divides opinion as a map some players despise, though it’s not nearly as controversial as Ascent.