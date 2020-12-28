Logo
Valorant players are claiming Wasteland Vandal skin is literally “pay to lose”

Published: 28/Dec/2020 3:17

by Brad Norton
Valorant Vandal Wasteland skin
Riot Games

Valorant’s weapon skins are supposed to add some visual flair to your favorite guns, though the Wasteland cosmetics could actually be costing you rounds without you realizing.

From skins that spread holiday cheer to shiny cosmetics that add some style to your loadout, there’s plenty to pick and choose from in Valorant. Some are cheaper than others and some will completely change the look of your weapon.

The Wasteland skin line does exactly that. Adding a unique visual to five different weapons in the game. Rather than a pristine looking gun, you’ll have a weapon that looks to have been thrown together with random parts. Magazines are held on with some loose material while various wires are all exposed on the surface.

It’s not the prettiest skin in the game but it offers a completely unique look. If it’s your go-to visual, however, you may think twice moving forward. For the Wasteland Vandal, you’re actually putting yourself at a disadvantage.

Valorant gameplay
Reddit: u/zhoost
The Wasteland Vandal will appear just before the regular weapon skin.

“Wasteland Vandal is pay to lose,” Reddit user ‘zhoost’ shared on December 27. While nothing appeared out of the ordinary from a front-on view, a major difference can be seen when looking from the side.

This skin makes the muzzle of the Vandal slightly longer. As a result, it can be seen peeking around corners before any other skin for the rifle. It may seem like a very slight difference at first glance, but this could have game-changing ramifications in the moment.

That split second of noticing your weapon before you pass a corner could be all that’s needed for you to lose the round. In a tactical shooter that demands fast reaction times, using the Wasteland skin is quite literally giving your enemies an upper hand.

Numerous other players chimed in and verified these claims. The physical model of the gun itself is evidently longer with the Wasteland skin applied.

Valorant Vandal weapon skins
Reddit: u/SchiavoAnto
There’s a clear difference in the size of the regular Vandal and the Wasteland Vandal.

There’s no telling if this is an intentional part of the design. Though giving one particular skin a huge downside would sure be an odd decision.

If it’s absolutely your favorite skin, it is still viable to use. Otherwise, it could be time to look for a different visual on the Vandal moving forward.

League of Legends

Riot has new plans for “overpowered” healing in League, and players won’t like it

Published: 28/Dec/2020 2:31 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 3:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Odyssey Sona League of Legends skin.
Riot Games

League of Legends Season 11

Riot has unveiled new plans to deal with the “overpowered” healing running rampant in League of Legends heading into Season 11, and players aren’t going to like it; the devs have decided to “embrace” the mechanic, rather than nerf it.

LoL fans have long been at odds with Riot over two mechanics: boosted damage, and “overpowered” healing. While the League of Legends developers believe balancing health recovery with increased power is the way forward, many fans think the title has “far too much healing” and not enough ways to counter it in items or champion picks.

The issue has only been exacerbated in Season 10. Powerful runes like Conquerors and Triumph have become must-picks, while a handful of items now come packaged with lifesteal and health regeneration after the planned 2020 shop overhaul.

There’s bad news though; Riot disagrees completely.

In fact, they have a plan many LoL players may disagree with ⁠— according to dev Kevin ‘Captain Gameplay’ Huang, they’re “embracing” healing in Season 11.

Riot Games
Powerful healers like Soraka are getting the greenlight for buffs in Season 11.

⁠“Healing is a core and natural mechanic in League (and really in most games where units have health). Healing and playing around it should be embraced, and developed further rather than skirted away from,” he wrote on Reddit.

It won’t just be healing that is nurtured in 2021 and beyond, he added. Counter items like “Executioner’s Calling” and “Bramble Vest” will also be getting boosts, in an effort to make the healing vs grievous wounds dynamic a “core mechanic” in League of Legends.

“This includes easier to access Grievous Wounds… cheaper and more usable, in the same vein that you can buy armor to deal with physical damage.”

Katarina is just one of many mid lane champions that could be nerfed in League Patch 10.10 and beyond.
Riot Games
LoL champs like Katarina have enjoyed the game’s increased healing over the last season.

Originally, the League balance team were considering healing nerfs in the opening patches of Season 11. They have since “pivoted from that messaging” behind the scenes, following “some digging” into the meta on their test servers.

Huang did not reveal what the healing changes may look like.

Dexerto suspects most of these changes may come through item buffs and nerfs, especially considering the mammoth shop overhaul League of Legends introduced during preseason.

The LoL dev did admit, however, making healing ⁠— and countering it ⁠— a “core” part of Riot’s flagship title “could use a lot more development” before it’s ‘perfect.’