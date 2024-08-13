Valorant players call out teammates for hoarding money after winning rounds

Valorant players are calling out teammates who hold onto their money after winning the first round, rather than getting new guns and building momentum with their first-round gains.

As a tactical shooter, Valorant requires players to pay attention to more than just their aim. One of the biggest complexities in the game is the round-by-round economy. Players must manage their money after winning or losing a round to purchase the best loadout possible.

After winning the pistol round, you’re best bet most of the time is to use that win to buy better weapons and put the pressure on your opponent.

It should be easy, as the side that just lost shouldn’t be able to purchase upgraded weaponry after losing the first round.

However, some players don’t seem to buy into this straightforward strategy and save their money for a better purchase in the third round by sticking with pistols. Valorant veterans have gone to Reddit to call out their teammates for saving their money after the pistol round, pleading for them to buy better weapons.

“The reason I am making this post is that in many matches, I keep having teammates still using pistols on round 2 after we have won the pistol round. This means we don’t get the advantage we should have; we are giving the enemies a fair round for no good reason,” the Reddit user said in their post.

Riot Games The buy menu can be pretty overwhelming when starting.

Other players in the comments agreed that the second round after a pistol win is much easier when using their economic advantage. It’s hard for pistols to win against stronger weapons.

“100%. It has many more benefits. Bigger gun advantages also mean cleaner rounds, less deaths mean a better bonus,” another user commented.

One user said players as high as Diamond rank still want to hoard their money for the next round and wait for a better gun purchase.

There are reasons to save money after winning a pistol round. For instance, professional teams often have one player save after a first-round win to purchase the Operator for round three.

However, this situation and other saving strategies involve planning and communication, which isn’t common in ranked play. If Valorant players want to give themselves the best chance of winning games and climbing the ranked ladder, buying upgraded weapons after winning a pistol round is a no-brainer.