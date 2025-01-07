Valorant patch notes 10.00: New agent Tejo, map pool change, FLEX cosmetics

Valorant patch notes 10.00: New agent Tejo, map pool change, FLEX cosmeticsRiot Games
Valorant’s patch 10.00 is headlined by the debut of Tejo, a new Initiator from Colombia, changes to the map pool, and the new FLEX cosmetics. There are also lots of bug fixes, so check out the full patch notes below.
Agent Tejo arrives on January 8, with his abilities including a sticky grenade, stealth drone, guided missiles, and a tactical strike.
For existing agents, Raze, Sova, and Gekko’s explosion mechanics have been refined for consistency, while Brimstone’s Stim Beacon equip time is improved.
The competitive map pool has rotated, too: Fracture and Lotus return, while Ascent and Sunset exit. Additionally, the Esports Hub relaunches for the VCT 2025 season, featuring new tools for tracking matches, rosters, and brackets.
The FLEX cosmetic customization menu is now accessible in Collections, and everyone will have a default FLEX, STAT-COM, added to their inventory. FLEXs are equipped by assigning them to your Spray Wheel, which has been renamed the Expressions Wheel.
Automatic remake voting has been added too, simplifying AFK handling in the first round, and there are heaps of bug fixes for agents, weapons, cosmetics, abilities, and visuals.
Check out the full patch notes from Riot Games for Valorant’s 10.00 update:
Valorant 10.00 patch notes
GENERAL UPDATES
ALL PLATFORMS
- Gameplay logic around ability effects themed as explosions has been updated
- Raze, Sova, and Gekko’s explosions should behave more consistently in how they deal damage.
- Most notably, this should affect instances where Raze’s Showstopper (X) fails to deal damage in situations where it clips into level geometry.
AGENT UPDATES
ALL PLATFORMS
Tejo is en route. Our newest Initiator from Colombia will be released in a staggered rollout to all regions starting at 9:00 AM PT on January 8th.
Tejo
Special Delivery
- EQUIP a sticky grenade. FIRE to launch. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes, Concussing any targets caught in the blast. ALT FIRE to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead.
Stealth Drone
- EQUIP a stealth drone. FIRE to throw the drone forward, assuming direct control of its movement. FIRE again to trigger a pulse that Suppresses and Reveals enemies hit.
Guided Salvo
- EQUIP an AR targeting system. FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map. ALT FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival.
- CONSOLE ONLY: EQUIP an AR targeting system. ALT FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map. FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival.
Armageddon
- EQUIP a tactical strike targeting map. FIRE to select the origin point of the strike. FIRE again to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. ALT FIRE during map targeting to cancel the origin point.
- CONSOLE ONLY: EQUIP a tactical strike targeting map. ALT FIRE to select the origin point of the strike. FIRE to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. ALT FIRE during map targeting to cancel the origin point.
Brimstone
Stim Beacon
- Full equips are rare and usually reserved for abilities with higher counterplay needs. This is a light quality of life change for Brimstone.
- Equip time after casting adjusted from Normal >>> Fast
COSMETICS UPDATES
ALL PLATFORMS
- You can now access the FLEX cosmetic customization menu in Collections. Everyone will have a default FLEX, STAT-COM, added to their inventory. You can equip a FLEX by assigning them to your Spray Wheel, which from now on will be referred to as the Expressions Wheel.
ESPORTS FEATURES
PC ONLY
- The Esports Hub is back for VCT25!
- Check out our new overview page that provides a concise snapshot of where we are on the year long VCT journey!
- See where everyone landed after roster-mania and get familiar with our four new guest teams!
- Dive into the brackets for the International League Kickoff starting on January 11!
GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES
ALL PLATFORMS
Automatic Remake Voting
- When a player AFKs in the first round, a remake vote now automatically starts and requires only a majority vote of the remaining players to pass.
- Example: Previously if one player was AFK, this vote required all four players to vote yes. Now it only requires three out of the remaining four players to vote yes to be successful.
Ping System
- A “show map pings in world” cheat has been added to Custom game modes to support labbing lineups and practice.
- When enabled, this cheat reverts the map pinging behavior to pre-patch 9.11 behavior.
MAP UPDATES
ALL PLATFORMS
Map Rotations
- Starting with patch 10.00, maps will rotate every Act. We’ll provide updates about which maps are rotating on a per-Act basis, announcing the next Act’s map pool shortly after the current Act starts.
10.00 Map Rotation:
- Fracture and Lotus are back IN the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues.
- Ascent and Sunset are OUT of the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues.
PREMIER UPDATES
PC ONLY
Welcome to Stage V25A1!
- Matches start on January 15
- If your team was in the Invite Division in Stage E9A3 and did not finish the Stage in the top 16 teams, your team has been demoted. You’ll see your new Provisional Division in the Premier hub.
- Demoted teams seeded into the zone they originally promoted from. Your Team Owner can change your team’s zone in the Team Settings dropdown anytime before your team plays a match.
- If your team cannot be placed into a zone, your Team Owner will be prompted to select a zone.
BUG FIXES
Agents
ALL PLATFORMS
- Fixed a bug causing some abilities to display as the wrong team color for observers.
Clove
- Fixed an issue where Not Dead Yet could fail to cast when pressed in the last few frames of the activation window
Skye
- Fixed a bug where Guiding Light’s flash duration was not scaling properly
- Fixed a bug where Guiding Light’s hit confirm sound and VO would not play when hitting Yoru’s Fakeout Clone
Cypher and Viper
- Fixed an issue where shooting through Cypher’s Cyber Cage or Viper’s Poison Cloud could cheat wall penetration if they were placed too close to level geometry
Phoenix
- Fixed an issue where Blaze referenced a Harbor projectile asset for a few frames
- Fixed an issue where Blaze’s visual effects could be slightly offset
- Improved the performance around Brimstone’s Sky Smoke dissipation effect
- Fixed an issue where specific flashbang projectile visuals would stick around for Observers
- Fixed an issue where players taking damage with Regen Shields would play hit-confirm sounds regardless of player visibility
Weapons
ALL PLATFORMS
- Fixed a bug where if you were in Aim Down Sights (ADS), weapons would occasionally exit and re-enter ADS without any input.
KNOWN ISSUES
Cosmetics
ALL PLATFORMS
- When in a custom game with cheats enabled, if the player changes Agents after using the Restart Game cheat, the Expressions Wheel (where you find Sprays and Flex choices) may appear blank. We’re looking to fix this in coming patches.