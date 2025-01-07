Valorant patch notes 10.00: New agent Tejo, map pool change, FLEX cosmetics

Valorant’s patch 10.00 is headlined by the debut of Tejo, a new Initiator from Colombia, changes to the map pool, and the new FLEX cosmetics. There are also lots of bug fixes, so check out the full patch notes below.

Agent Tejo arrives on January 8, with his abilities including a sticky grenade, stealth drone, guided missiles, and a tactical strike.

For existing agents, Raze, Sova, and Gekko’s explosion mechanics have been refined for consistency, while Brimstone’s Stim Beacon equip time is improved.

The competitive map pool has rotated, too: Fracture and Lotus return, while Ascent and Sunset exit. Additionally, the Esports Hub relaunches for the VCT 2025 season, featuring new tools for tracking matches, rosters, and brackets.

The FLEX cosmetic customization menu is now accessible in Collections, and everyone will have a default FLEX, STAT-COM, added to their inventory. FLEXs are equipped by assigning them to your Spray Wheel, which has been renamed the Expressions Wheel.

Automatic remake voting has been added too, simplifying AFK handling in the first round, and there are heaps of bug fixes for agents, weapons, cosmetics, abilities, and visuals.

Check out the full patch notes from Riot Games for Valorant’s 10.00 update:

Riot Games

Valorant 10.00 patch notes

ALL PLATFORMS

Gameplay logic around ability effects themed as explosions has been updated

Raze, Sova, and Gekko’s explosions should behave more consistently in how they deal damage.

Most notably, this should affect instances where Raze’s Showstopper (X) fails to deal damage in situations where it clips into level geometry.

ALL PLATFORMS

Tejo is en route. Our newest Initiator from Colombia will be released in a staggered rollout to all regions starting at 9:00 AM PT on January 8th.

Tejo

Special Delivery

EQUIP a sticky grenade. FIRE to launch. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes, Concussing any targets caught in the blast. ALT FIRE to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead.

Stealth Drone

EQUIP a stealth drone. FIRE to throw the drone forward, assuming direct control of its movement. FIRE again to trigger a pulse that Suppresses and Reveals enemies hit.

Guided Salvo

EQUIP an AR targeting system. FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map. ALT FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival.

CONSOLE ONLY: EQUIP an AR targeting system. ALT FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map. FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival.

Armageddon

EQUIP a tactical strike targeting map. FIRE to select the origin point of the strike. FIRE again to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. ALT FIRE during map targeting to cancel the origin point.

CONSOLE ONLY: EQUIP a tactical strike targeting map. ALT FIRE to select the origin point of the strike. FIRE to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. ALT FIRE during map targeting to cancel the origin point.

Brimstone

Stim Beacon

Full equips are rare and usually reserved for abilities with higher counterplay needs. This is a light quality of life change for Brimstone.

Equip time after casting adjusted from Normal >>> Fast

COSMETICS UPDATES

ALL PLATFORMS

You can now access the FLEX cosmetic customization menu in Collections. Everyone will have a default FLEX, STAT-COM, added to their inventory. You can equip a FLEX by assigning them to your Spray Wheel, which from now on will be referred to as the Expressions Wheel.

ESPORTS FEATURES

PC ONLY

The Esports Hub is back for VCT25!

Check out our new overview page that provides a concise snapshot of where we are on the year long VCT journey!

See where everyone landed after roster-mania and get familiar with our four new guest teams!

Dive into the brackets for the International League Kickoff starting on January 11!

ALL PLATFORMS

Automatic Remake Voting

When a player AFKs in the first round, a remake vote now automatically starts and requires only a majority vote of the remaining players to pass.

Example: Previously if one player was AFK, this vote required all four players to vote yes. Now it only requires three out of the remaining four players to vote yes to be successful.

Ping System

A “show map pings in world” cheat has been added to Custom game modes to support labbing lineups and practice.

When enabled, this cheat reverts the map pinging behavior to pre-patch 9.11 behavior.

ALL PLATFORMS

Map Rotations

Starting with patch 10.00, maps will rotate every Act. We’ll provide updates about which maps are rotating on a per-Act basis, announcing the next Act’s map pool shortly after the current Act starts.

10.00 Map Rotation:

Fracture and Lotus are back IN the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues.

Ascent and Sunset are OUT of the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues.

PC ONLY

Welcome to Stage V25A1!

Matches start on January 15

If your team was in the Invite Division in Stage E9A3 and did not finish the Stage in the top 16 teams, your team has been demoted. You’ll see your new Provisional Division in the Premier hub.

Demoted teams seeded into the zone they originally promoted from. Your Team Owner can change your team’s zone in the Team Settings dropdown anytime before your team plays a match.

If your team cannot be placed into a zone, your Team Owner will be prompted to select a zone.

BUG FIXES

Agents

ALL PLATFORMS

Fixed a bug causing some abilities to display as the wrong team color for observers.

Clove

Fixed an issue where Not Dead Yet could fail to cast when pressed in the last few frames of the activation window

Skye

Fixed a bug where Guiding Light’s flash duration was not scaling properly

Fixed a bug where Guiding Light’s hit confirm sound and VO would not play when hitting Yoru’s Fakeout Clone

Cypher and Viper

Fixed an issue where shooting through Cypher’s Cyber Cage or Viper’s Poison Cloud could cheat wall penetration if they were placed too close to level geometry

Phoenix

Fixed an issue where Blaze referenced a Harbor projectile asset for a few frames

Fixed an issue where Blaze’s visual effects could be slightly offset

Improved the performance around Brimstone’s Sky Smoke dissipation effect

Fixed an issue where specific flashbang projectile visuals would stick around for Observers

Fixed an issue where players taking damage with Regen Shields would play hit-confirm sounds regardless of player visibility

Weapons

ALL PLATFORMS

Fixed a bug where if you were in Aim Down Sights (ADS), weapons would occasionally exit and re-enter ADS without any input.

KNOWN ISSUES

Cosmetics

ALL PLATFORMS