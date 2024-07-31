Valorant patch 9.02 teases new agent with Abyss updates and audio log

Valorant players noticed patch 9.02 teased a new Agent through a voicemail and map updates to Abyss.

Riot tends to release new maps and Agents for its 5v5 tactical shooter on a set schedule, and Valorant’s next Agent is on the horizon.

The Valorant developer is known to hint at new agents through teasers such as cinematics, player cards, and in-game secrets. Players think they may have found another one in the latest update.

In a post on the Valorant subreddit, one player compiled all the lore updates related to Agent 26 from patch 9.02. This included a voicemail from Sova, an e-mail from Cypher, and changes to the Abyss map.

The video first showed the voicemail from Sova who was frantically attempting to call Brimstone to tell him about a destroyed containment cell. He described the crime scene as having “metal everywhere”.

The next part showed an updated area of Abyss, the map that caused players to fall to their deaths. Players could see the containment cell Sova mentioned with metal vines crawling out the opening.

Perceptive Valorant players would remember these metal vines from Episode 9’s Battle Pass which included a player card with the same vines, hinting at Agent 26’s possible abilities.

Finally, the latest e-mail from Cypher in the Range mentioned the Abyss map. He talked about Scions of Hourglass file protections being decoded and two Hourglass facilities that acted as satellites for Abyss.

While this is all just player speculation, Valorant lore lovers would know that the Scions of Hourglass is a mysterious organization that attempted to stop the knowledge of Radianite from being publicly released.

Since leakers have speculated Agent 26 to be an Initiator, one reply spoke about how surprised they were about this class choice, saying “Metal and thorns sound like the perfect power for a radiant Sentinal.”