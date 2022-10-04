Valorant patch 5.07 notes: KAY/O nerf, Skye buff, Fracture map changes & more

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Valorant patch 5.07 is here, bringing changes to KAY/O, Reyna, Skye, and Yoru, as well as map changes to Fracture. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch update for Riot’s tactical shooter.

As Valorant Episode 5, Act 2 rolls on, fans of Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical are preparing for the release of Agent 21 – which is set to be a new addition to the current crop of Controller agents.

Before we get to that, though, there are a few updates to go, including the newest one, patch 5.07. This patch is aimed at tweaking the current flash agent meta, as well as making some changes to the map Fracture and making it easier to go through your collection.

So, without any further adieu, let’s get into the patch notes.

Valorant Patch 5.07: Flash agent meta changes

As noted, the biggest part of this patch is all about tackling the flash agent meta, meaning that KAY/O, Reyna, Skye, and Yoru are all receiving tweaks.

KAY/O, the murderous robot, has been hit the most of his counterparts, as his underhanded pop will now only last 1.25 seconds instead of 2 seconds. Skye’s Guiding Light has now been buffed and cannot be destroyed by enemy shots.

In terms of Yoru, the duration of his Blindside ability has now been increased to 1.75 seconds from 1.5 seconds, and he’s also got some VFX changes. Reyna’s Leer ability has also been buffed despite a slight reduction in its duration.

Riot Games KAY/O’s underhand flash has now been nerfed.

Fracture map changes in Valorant Patch 5.07

Following on from the recent changes to Pearl, Riot Games have also made some tweaks to Fracture.

You may have seen these being tested on the PBE recently, but if you haven’t some paths have been widened while Dish now provides less cover.

Valorant Patch 5.07 notes

You can find the full patch notes for Patch 5.07 below.

Agent Changes

Skye

GUIDING LIGHT (E) flashbang scaling paradigm changed The max flash duration of Skye’s Guiding Light now scales from 1s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed New VFX, UI, and sounds added to communicate new gameplay intent Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased .75s >>> .85s



KAY/O

FLASH/DRIVE (Q) Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased 2s>>>1.25s Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased 2s>>>2.25s Unequip Delay out of both flashes increased .6s >>> .85s



Reyna

LEER (C) Wind-up of nearsight effect decreased .6s >>> .4s Range Restriction on Leer removed Nearsight unequip delay decreased: .7 >>> .5 Duration decreased 2.6s >>> 2.0s



Yoru

BLINDSIDE (Q) duration increased 1.5s >>>1.75s

Flash Visual Updates 3P visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head the moment that the flash starts to fade. This should give a clearer indication if players are full flashed or if the flash has started to fade. 1P visuals when fully flashed now shrink overtime to give a better indication of when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin. Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights and concusses from 1 >>> 3 seconds after the debuff starts to fade. We felt the assist window on these debuffs didn’t reflect their actual duration of impact, and want to make sure the supportive players are more often recognized and rewarded for setting up situations their teammates capitalize on.



Fracture map changes

Fracture is receiving quite a few quality of life changes alongside some larger updates to Dish/A Drop and A Ropes. Going to go in the order of minor to major changes.

Arcade – Opened a cubby here to make it easier for Attacking side to hold against Defender aggression from both directions.

Before:

After:

B Site – “Jump” up has been changed to a ramp directly onto the site platform, which should make moving around that space more straightforward.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

B Generator – Space here tightened slightly to make smoking this spot easier. A small corner has also been removed to simplify attempts to re-clear the site.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

Defender Spawn – Removed a small cubby to slightly simplify those retakes.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

A Halls – Improved movement and simplified the space in A Halls by removing a corner.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

A Site – A minor simplification of the space as part of the overall changes to the surrounding areas.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

A Dish – The dish is intact but removed the far path to make moving through this space more direct for both sides. We found trying to watch/control these spaces simultaneously was unnecessarily difficult for all. The team hopes the changes here and on A Drop will encourage everyone to use this route more often.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

A Drop – The drop down is no longer a 50/50 check when entering, which should make it a little more appealing as a way for Attackers to squeeze A site from two sides.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

A Rope – This path has been a little too easy for Attackers to control with a single smoke. The adjustments should give Defenders more options for both the initial hold and retaking A. Watch your step.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

Progression updates

Can now mark Favorites in Collection: These Favorites will persist for your account until you change them and allow you to filter down to the items that represent your style best. Weapon skins Player Cards Sprays Gun Buddies Account Level Borders

Added ability to equip a “Random Favorite” for every weapon type Equipping this particular weapon will make it so that in each game you play,you get one of your favorite weapons (along with one of the variants you own) at random each time you enter a match.

Added the ability to filter your Collection Weapon Skins Favorites / Non-Favorites Owned / Unowned Tiers Player Cards, Sprays, Gun Buddies, Level Borders Favorites / Non-Favorites Owned / Unowned



Bug Fixes

Agents