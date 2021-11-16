Valorant patch 3.10 notes: Chamber released, ranked rework

Valorant patch 3.10 is now live and the newest Agent on the roster, Chamber, is finally available in-game.

We’ve been waiting for weeks to see Chamber join the main game. The 17th Valorant character has finally been put in the game with patch 3.10.

Not only have we gotten a new Agent, but there are also a few competitive changes and bug fixes to look forward to. Let’s take a dive into all that’s coming in the latest Valorant update.

Contents:

New Valorant Agent: Chamber

Chamber, known as ‘Deadeye’ in prior datamine leaks, brings a ton of firepower to the table. He can summon a custom heavy pistol with his Headhunter ability, and his ultimate brings a one-shot sniper to bear.

Classed as a Sentinel Agent, his exact role in the meta remains to be seen. You can read his full list of abilities down below:

Chamber abilities

Basic ability 1 – Trademark: PLACE a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

PLACE a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it. Basic ability 2 – Headhunter: ACTIVATE to equip a heavy pistol. ALT FIRE with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

ACTIVATE to equip a heavy pistol. ALT FIRE with the pistol equipped to aim down sights. Signature Ability – Rendezvous: PLACE two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, REACTIVATE to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.

PLACE two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, REACTIVATE to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED. Ultimate Ability – Tour de Force: ACTIVATE to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Ranked Changes

In an “effort to reduce smurfing,” Riot is removing all ranked restrictions from full, 5-stack parties. So no matter what rank your friends are, you’ll now be able to queue up with them in Competitive playlists.

In addition to freeing things up though, you’ll no longer be able to enter the Competitive queue in a group of four players. Riot said in the patch notes they felt like this left the fifth person as the odd one out, which they hope will reduce reports for toxic players.

Valorant 3.10 patch notes

The full Valorant 3.10 patch notes can be found below, obtained via Riot Games.

AGENT UPDATES — Chamber The next Sentinel Agent deploys with Patch 3.10. COMPETITIVE UPDATES Competitive queue 5-stack for any rank — In an effort to reduce smurfing, we’re removing all ranked restrictions from 5-stack parties in Competitive Queue. Our data has shown that the most common reason that players smurf, is because they want to play with their friends outside the bounds of our current ranked restrictions. Removing these boundaries for 5-stacks specifically, means that you can play with your friends regardless of the restrictions that exist for smaller party sizes in Competitive Queue. In implementing this change, we’re also adjusting the ruleset for these types of groups in order to mitigate against competitive integrity issues that wide skill disparity groups could cause. Here’s what you can expect when playing in this type of 5 stack: If everyone in your group is Diamond 2 and below:

You can expect increased queue times as we will only matchmake your team against another 5 stack of similar average MMR. Rank Rating gains and losses will be reduced when playing in a 5 stack outside of our current rank restrictions rules. The amount that your RR is adjusted depends on the rank disparity within the group. Let’s walk through a couple example cases: You party with 4 of your friends. The lowest team member is Silver 1 and the highest is Platinum 1. Your team will be given a 50% RR reduction because the highest and lowest members are 1 rank outside the standard group restrictions. In the same group, you have 1 team member leave, and bring in your other friend who is Bronze 1. Now the skill disparity has increased to 4 ranks outside of the standard grouping restrictions. Your team will be given a 75% RR reduction as a result.

If one or more members of your group are Diamond 3 and above: Your expected queue times may vary greatly, and could increase dramatically as you will wait indefinitely for another 5-stack of similar MMR to play against. At minimum, a 50% RR reduction will be applied to all 5-stacks including a member from these ranks, and this amount can increase to 90% as the disparity in skill increases. Let’s walk through a couple examples of these:

