Valorant mobile leaks reveal features everyone wants on PC & console

Leaks regarding the mobile version of Valorant have hit social media, and many of the features showcased are things PC players have wanted for years and console players have wanted since launch.

The testing phase for Valorant mobile is underway in China, as players in the country are getting their hands on the Riot Games port and seeing what it has to offer. Now, following other leaks like the agent MVP animations, more information is coming out from the playtest.

Article continues after ad

The biggest features that have made PC and console players jealous of the yet-to-be-released mobile port leaked via an account called Valorant Mobile Leaks & News are in-game replays, an “Advanced Training Mode,” and a more chaotic Team Deathmatch.

Riot has been communicative about why a replay system has not come to Valorant yet, as it has been difficult for the team to create a refined recording of matches. However, it’s a feature players have been asking for since before Valorant was even released and still hasn’t been implemented years later.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

An Advanced Training mode is something that players might have never known they wanted. The course teaches players how to jump peek, jiggle peek, and overall move better than the initial tutorial.

Movement is a key aspect of information gathering and fighting in Valorant. Beginners and intermediate players alike are either unaware of these concepts, or they don’t know how to pull them off consistently.

There are tutorials online for these concepts, but Riot has not created a course like this in-game for the PC or console versions.

Article continues after ad

The last big feature the mobile port is allegedly getting is a TDM mode that also randomizes agent abilities. This is a concept that players have asked for in the past and one Riot has been close to releasing with its limited-time modes.

While Valorant has a few fun modes outside of its regular offerings, this random ability TDM playlist provides a casual offering that could appeal to players on other platforms.

Article continues after ad

The Valorant mobile port is a different beast from its PC and console versions, and Riot seems to want to deliver a more complete game to players than its initial releases. Whether these new features will come to the other version of the game remains to be seen, but the leaks are promising.