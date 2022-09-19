New Valorant Mobile details leaked on Google Play Store

Dataminers have managed to find a Valorant Mobile listing on the Google Play Store, releasing new details about the handheld adaptation of the popular FPS title. The game is currently in a private beta test.

It’s been long known Riot has been developing a mobile version of hit FPS title Valorant. However players may have their first look of what’s to come thanks to some new information dropping on the Google Play Store.

A recent string of leaked screenshots uploaded to the app store have circulated in September. These include the login and loading screens, as well as a proper listing for the first time.

While there’s no in-game look just yet, it does push the narrative Riot are looking to start testing the mobile FPS sometime soon.

Since the initial announcement back in July 2021, not much has been said about the project. Developers have been tight-lipped about the progress on Valorant Mobile.

As well as these in-game screenshots, leaker DannyINTEL has also stated that a Valorant Mobile playtest is ongoing on Google Play. They added it’s open to a small number of players through a private beta.

The leaked details section of Valorant Mobile confirms those few users who do have access to the game at the moment are under NDAs: “This is a work-in-progress prototype and you are under NDA to not share any information with anyone outside of Riot or the other F&F [friends and family] participants.”

It comes after a nine-minute gameplay leak back in July 2022 gave players a potential glimpse of what’s to come from Valorant Mobile, including how the gameplay looks.

Since its debut, Valorant has been making waves in the competitive gaming space, with popularity for the game only continuing to grow as new maps, characters, and features continue to be added in by Riot.

At the time of writing, there is currently no release date for Valorant on mobile.