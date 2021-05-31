Valorant Masters best plays | VCT Stage 2 - Dexerto

VCT Masters Reykjavik was one of the first times we’ve gotten to see the world’s best teams together in one place, and there were plenty of clips to remember.

TenZ’s Sentinels were crowned the best Valorant team in the world, after winning VCT Stage 2 Masters without dropping a map, but they weren’t the only ones to throw down.

Team Liquid, NUTURN, and Reykjavik runner-ups FNATIC provided plenty of frags themselves, for a highlight reel that will have you already looking forward to the next time teams face off in-person.

