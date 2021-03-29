Valorant Magepunk skin bundle revealed: price, release date, tier, weapons - Dexerto

Valorant certainly blows a lot of other FPS games out of the water when it comes to creativity. Riot’s newest Valorant skin line, Magepunk, does that yet again. Here’s everything you need to know, including price and release date.

When it comes to Valorant, Riot Games spare no expense in making sure that their skins are the most unique in the FPS market.

Take Episode 2, Act 2’s Battle Pass skins for example. Inspired by everything from prismatic colors to frogs, it’s always exciting to see what’s coming next.

The newest addition to the store, the Magepunk skin line, won’t disappoint. In fact, they’re pretty magical!

Valorant Magepunk skins: release date

A fantastical blend of futurism and classical steampunk styles, the Magepunk skins drop on April 1, 2o21, and is the perfect way to start off the month in style.

Magepunk’s inspiration

Magepunk is certainly a pretty different concept from everything we’ve seen in Valorant before, and it turns out Riot have been working on it since May 2019!

As Valorant’s Art Lead Sean Marino discusses “Originally, this started as a steampunk exploration, and typically with that you have lots of oily brass, copper, and gears everywhere. We’ve seen a lot of this in games and other media and didn’t just want to be another generic version of a fantasy that already exists.”

“We set out to work on the design and make it feel like it came from a different world than you typically see with steampunk. We developed a backstory and a technology source for it, where instead of electricity being discovered at the turn of the century, it was magic. This discovery pushed society much further and we see the technology of that era starting to fuse with more modern designs.”

“We still wanted to show where the actual physical technology was at the time, so we decided to include mechanical joints to each weapon so it would still have that mild locomotive feel from the 19th century.”

Valorant Magepunk skins: price

A premium tier skin line, the Magepunk skins bundle will cost you 1,775 VP individually, or 6734 VP for the bundle.

The bundle includes:

Skins:

Bucky

Ghost

Marshal

Spectre

Melee

Other:

Magepunk Card

Magepunk Spray

Magepunk Buddy

Check out some more images of the weapons below:

Ghost

Melee

The skins are also accompanied by this steampunk style gun buddy:

Are the new skins a cop, or a flop? Let us know on ValorantUpdates!