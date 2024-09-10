Valorant leaks reveal replay system finally in the works but only for mobile

Valorant leaks have revealed a full replay system is currently in the works and is usable in the game, however, all signs point to it being available only for mobile.

Ever since Valorant’s release, the one thing many fans have been begging for is a replay system so players can look back at their games. However, after a solid four years, Riot is yet to add it to the PC version.

In March 2024, the devs shared an update on the possible feature, revealing they do not have an ETA for its arrival due to how complicated it is to implement it in the game.

Now that Valorant mobile is starting its alpha, new leaks have begun emerging and it looks like the game is finally getting its first-ever working replay system, well ahead of any PC debut.

Revealed to the world thanks to various leakers when the alpha started, the mobile port has a bonafide replay system that lets you look through a match in full.

This includes changing player POV, x-ray, full stats, KDA, as well as having the ability to go through the entire match second by second. It’s unclear if there is a free-roam view like in other replay systems from the likes of Counter-Stike 2 or Overwatch 2.

According to ValorantMobileX, who posted a video showcasing the system, replays may be deleted after every game update, something that is common in other similar titles.

The closest thing the PC port has ever gotten to a replay viewer prior to this leak was when the game released in China in 2023. Its local client had a feature that allowed players to watch moments from a match.

However, it was more of a compilation of kill highlights from a match rather than a proper replay viewer. Currently, there is no slated release date for the mobile port, nor is there an ETA for a replay viewer on PC.

