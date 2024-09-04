Valorant leaks point to highly-requested blocking feature finally coming

A blocking feature finally looks to be coming to Valorant after years of requests from players, thanks to a recent leak showing code and what the feature will do.

With such a robust and competitive nature, it only makes sense that games can get heated from time to time, especially when cooperation is key to success. Otherwise, you might flash your teammates, wall them off, or even kill them with abilities. This only leads to more toxicity, which has been a frequent problem in Riot’s other titles like League of Legends.

At long last, the devs are finally looking into addressing some of these issues by introducing a block feature. According to the leaked code, players the feature aims to avoid and cut communication with other players, reducing the chance for arguments or other toxic behavior to occur.

According to the Twitter account Valorant Leaks & News, a blocking feature is finally on the way. Players have been requesting this feature since the game’s launch, with Riot only looking to implement it now, four years later.

The code reads that any user you block “cannot send you friend requests or party invites. You will also not be able to hear them in voice channels.” Though it seems that there is no guarantee you won’t still see them in your games, it will at least mean you can have them automatically muted if you get matched with them.

You’ll also be able to view your block list similar to how you view your friend’s list, meaning you can unblock them if you want to. The description also mentions that the user you unblock will not be notified when you do so.

While this leak is certainly promising, there has yet to be an announcement from Riot themselves, so there’s no confirmed date on when it will hit the live servers.