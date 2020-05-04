Valorant leak reveals highly-requested game mode coming soon

An additional Valorant game mode appears to be in the works, after new leaks revealed Riot is already preparing one of the FPS title's highly-requested feature.

While Valorant may only be in its Closed Beta period, Riot Games is certainly gearing up for a full release in the months to come. A ranked playlist has just been released, and new servers will be popping up in three additional regions soon.

As steady progress continues on the FPS title, it appears as though new modes are also a big focus for the developers.

Combing through the game’s files on May 3, a dedicated Valorant leak account spotted a line of code relating to a new feature.

Referred to as both “TDM” and “Team Deathmatch,” the leak confirms that a highly-requested deathmatch mode is indeed in the works.

Rather than relying on unrated or competitive round-based games to learn various skills and master weapon recoil, Team Deathmatch should offer a more casual experience.

Team Deathmatch will be a mode in Valorant! pic.twitter.com/w4nPm5BY9a — Valorant Leaks (@ValorantLeaked) May 3, 2020

When pressed on the topic during a Twitch stream on the same day, Valorant developer Salvatore 'Volcano' Garozzo outright confirmed the new mode.

“So the team is interested in having a warmup/deathmatch style mode for warming up, practicing, getting used to gun mechanics,” he said.

While players will soon be able to test their mettle in a more chaotic setting, there’s no telling just when the deathmatch mode will come online.

“I don’t know when that would be available," he added. "Probably not for launch, but I don’t know. It’s something the team’s looking into.”

There’s also no telling if the mode will be accessible while queueing for standard game-types, similar to the practice range. It could serve as a standalone addition for players looking to sharpen their aim before loading into the competitive ladder.

Either way, it’s sure to be a welcome feature upon its arrival. Dedicated players can rest assured that the mode is certainly in the works and will be on its way in the months to come.