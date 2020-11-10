 Valorant Ion skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant Ion skin bundle revealed: price, release date

Published: 10/Nov/2020 16:01 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 18:29

by Lauren Bergin
ion-featured
Riot Games

Share

Ion

As the Reaver skin bundle reaches the end of its second run in the Valorant store, Riot Games have released an all-new skin line alongside Patch 1.12. Here’s everything you need to know, including the skin prices and release date. 

Just as the Reaver skins make their way out of the Valorant store, Riot Games are replacing it with an entire new skin line for players to get their hands on: Ion.

Riot describe the new line as having been ‘forged at the edge of darkness’ and being ‘revered for its power’, noting that ‘humanity’s last hope is in your hands.’ This certainly gives off alien invasion vibes, reflected in the futuristic silvers and blues that make these skins so iconic.

Art lead Sean Marino explains that the Ion skins are the “other extreme” to the Reaver skins. Inspired by artists such as Syd Mead and Daniel Simon, Ion relies on “clean lines, smooth edges and neo-futurism” to make it a “fully-fledged white sci-fi skin”.

Ion Bundle Price

Riot have announced that the price for each individual weapon skin is 1,775VP, with the melee skin costing 3,550VP.

For Valorant fanatics who want to upgrade their entire arsenal to mirror their love for sci-fi, the whole bundle can be purchased for 7,100VP, making the whole pack ‘Premium Edition’.

Listed below is what the bundle includes:

Skins:

  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Melee

Other:

  • Ion Player Card
  • Spray
  • Gun Buddy

Ion skin bundle Release date

The Ion skins will be available to purchase on 11 November.

Check out some images of the weapons and variants below.

Phantom

ion-phantom

Sheriff

Ion-Sheriff

Bucky

ion-bucky

Operator

ion-op

Melee

ion-melee

Also, here’s a shot of the cute little sci-fi gun buddy:

Ion-Gun-Buddy

It’ll be exciting to see these new skins drop in game, so make sure that you’re online and ready to get them. After all it’s 2020, who knows when the aliens are going to invade…

Among Us

Among Us in first-person with realistic graphics looks awesome to play

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:56

by Tanner Pierce
Innersloth/Fat Dino

Share

While the extremely popular multiplayer game Among Us is known for its simple gameplay and cartoony design, one YouTuber named Fat Dino has recreated the title in Unreal Engine on PC, and the graphics are absolutely insane.

Among Us has a very unique art style. While the gameplay in-and-of-itself is fun, its cartoony design is extremely recognizable, with most gamers more than likely being able to identify it very easily by just seeing one of the character models.

But what if you could play the hit multiplayer game with some incredibly realistic graphics and a first-person perspective to match?

One YouTuber, named Fat Dino, shows off what that could possibly be like in a brand new video. In fact, he’s recreated a significant portion Skeld map from Among Us with Unreal Engine on PC.

Innersloth/Fat Dino
YouTuber Fat Dino has recreated Among Us in Unreal Engine and its gorgeous.

Fat Dino used a free sci-fi model pack on the Unreal Engine marketplace in order to help recreate the map, while the astronaut suits and character models were seemingly made from scratch.

The result is absolutely incredible. Not only does the game look insanely realistic with its new graphics and perspective change, but it ends up keeping the core concept of Among Us intact.

In addition to explaining how he created the game, Fat Dino also showed off some raw multiplayer gameplay from the project. One of the more hilarious moments comes when he’s playing as the imposter and kills another player. Rather than having a whole animation, it seems like the character simply gets cut in half and falls to the ground without any fanfare.

All in all, this recreation is insanely impressive and, aside from the right hand side of the map, seems to be a perfect 1-to-1 recreation of the Skeld map from Among Us.

Right now, the game isn’t available to download. According to Fat Dino, this is due to the fact that not only would he have to host a dedicated server for it but it’s also not legal. Even though they seem like a chill team, it’s easy to see the developers at Innersloth not liking this very much, as it’s basically just a recreation of their title with a different perspective and texture pack.

Here’s hoping, however, that fans are able to get their hands on this recreation in some way because it would be a shame if it never saw the light of day.